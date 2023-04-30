WINDHAM COUNTY — Local projects are getting some crucial support through the Vermont Community Recovery and Revitalization Program.
“These grants are an investment in the revitalization of our county economic centers and their surrounding communities that have been left behind for far too long, helping make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we have as a result of historic federal funds,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a news release announcing CCRP grant awards.
Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corporation in Brattleboro received $500,000 to help permanently relocate homes out of the floodway to areas of higher ground. Altogether, the project is estimated to cost $7.3 million.
“Tri-Park is Vermont’s largest mobile home community and is also Vermont’s oldest and largest cooperatively owned mobile home community. Its 900 residents make up almost 8 percent of Brattleboro,” Daniel Ridlehoover of M&S Development, Tri-Park’s development consultant, said in the news release.
Ridlehoover said the $500,000 will go toward “the infill portion of the project” — roads, sewer, water, utilities and foundations. These are pieces owned by the cooperative, as residents own the homes.
Funding through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and Community Development Block Grant program also are being sought. Work is anticipated to begin in late summer.
“We need every penny of the grant funding we applied for,” Ridlehoover said. “Tri-Park doesn’t have a half million dollar reserve they can swap this out with. They already have a lot of debt.”
Designs are being finalized and permits are being pursued. Act 250 approval from the state is needed as part of the permitting process.
A project to convert the vacant senior care facility Holton Home into 35 co-housing units for travel nurses, international refugees, and other members of the workforce received $110,000 via the CCRP. M&S is leading the project estimated to cost $550,000.
Remodeling is currently underway. Once the work is completed, units will be provided to staff hired by the Brattleboro Retreat.
Ridlehoover said “least furthest along” of the projects getting CCRP funding is a remodeling of the Cutler Block in downtown Brattleboro. The historic building is owned by Bob Stevens and hosts Stevens & Associates, M&S and a vacant commercial space last used by Twin Flames Taqueria.
Nearly $172,000 was secured for the $848,743 project. Ridlehoover said the plan is to remodel to allow the three building uses “to expand and grow and have the space they need,” which could mean converting the commercial space into offices or remodeling to attract a retail tenant.
“It’s an old building,” he said. “It needs some work.”
Windham County Dental Center in Brattleboro received nearly $182,100 through CRRP funding for relocating and renovating an office building at 53 Fairview St. to provide care to adults and children with low to moderate income. Altogether, the price tag is estimated to cost more than $1.1 million.
Carmen Derby, director of the dental center, said the grant will help with the construction phase of the project. She anticipates work to begin soon.
“We expect to be moving in the middle of May,” she said. “I’m so thankful to the taxpayers. I guess this is where the money originates at some point. This is very helpful.”
The town of Wilmington secured more than $750,000 in CRRP funding for constructing water and wastewater infrastructure to “service redevelopment of an underutilized mixed commercial/residential area,” according to the news release. The project is estimated to cost more than $3.7 million.
“The award will help the Wilmington Select Board reach a goal it set in 2018 to expand water and sewer access to 26 landowners along a commercially zoned Route 9 East corridor,” Wilmington Town Manager Scott Tucker said in the news release. “Not only will this produce jobs, housing opportunities, new entrepreneurs, and an increased municipal tax base, it will also improve the gateway into our designated downtown which is known for iconic views and is southern Vermont’s main east-west travel corridor for residents and visitors.”
Tucker called the grant “a great start.” He said the governor and his administration identifying the project as a priority for Southern Vermont is “excellent.”
“I think it’s going to help us with some of the other requests we made,” he said.
The town has used about $167,500 in federal American Rescue Act Plan money it received for final engineering design. About $375,000 is leftover from the funding source.
Tucker said he hopes the town will secure congressionally directed spending or an “earmark” from one of the U.S. lawmakers representing Vermont.
When hired in 2017, the Select Board asked Tucker to establish three to five big goals.
“This is the last one,” he said. “If we build it, will they come? The Select Board believes they will.”
In 2021, the town merged with the Wilmington Water District to help move the project along. Other goals involved moving the police and fire departments out of the floodplain, expanding the tax stabilization program from five years to 10 for approved properties, and improving broadband service.
Tucker said broadband-related efforts are occurring via DVFiber, a communications union district or municipality made up of local communities. He noted the town also is “trying to approach health and welfare in a community way” by offering space in the former fire station to be used for services offered by Voices of Hope, Senior Solutions and Alcoholics Anonymous.
“To try to bring services to the town where people don’t have to travel 20 miles in either direction is very helpful,” he said.
Chroma Technology in Bellows Falls received more than $382,000 to help reduce or flatten slopes on the north and west side of the building. The approximately $1.9 million project aimed at erosion control is currently underway.