GUILFORD — In March, voters in Guilford approved a $1.2 million expansion of the town library by a vote of 348 to 333.
However, after a reconsideration vote on Tuesday, the expansion project failed by a vote of 405 to 375.
"The community will have to address the issue another way," said Zon Eastes, chairman of the Select Board.
Voters were asked to bond $205,000 toward the project and reapportion another $195,000 that was left over from a water project.
The Friends of the Guilford Free Library have raised $140,000 in donations, and since 2018, residents have voted to set aside a total of $312,000 in the town's capital improvement and maintenance plan for the renovation and expansion.
The remaining money was to be raised through private fundraising, state grants and incentives, and private foundation fundraising.
"The library project could still go forward, but not with a bond, and the Select Board can't spend the $195,000 on it either," said Eastes.
He also said he's not sure if the failed warrant article will be rewritten and offered again at Town Meeting next year.