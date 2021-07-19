BRATTLEBORO — After 10 years at the Brattleboro Food Co-op, the last five as its general manager, Sabine Rhyne will be leaving at the end of the year.
Rhyne started at the Co-op in 2011 and transitioned to general manager in June of 2015, taking over after Alex Gyori retired after 30 years in the position. This was three years after the Co-op had just finished up a multimillion-dollar project to rebuild a new Co-op facility from the ground up.
“It’s been a wild ride,” Rhyne said in a news release announcing her decision to leave. “Initially, we were digging out of a very difficult cash position, which was exacerbated by some spectacular mechanical failings. It seemed, for several years, that we had one setback after another, yet we managed to address many challenges, including fostering really good customer engagement by our talented and knowledgeable staff.”
Before coming to the Co-op, Rhyne managed the Brattleboro Music Center and its music school. On her resume is also 17 years at Northeast Cooperatives in Brattleboro, the former regional distributor that was owned by many retail co-ops and buying clubs throughout New England and New York, including the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
“The Co-op is in a much better place today,” she stated. “I am ever so grateful to our staff and our community owners that have supported and encouraged our growth.”
Rhyne said she believes this is a good time for new leadership to “shepherd the organization into the next chapter.”
Rhyne noted that the COVID-19 pandemic brought significant challenges including financial sustainability, supply chain issues, staff shortages, and keeping everyone safe. Working as a team, the Co-op developed new ways to deliver products to its customers, including a variety of curbside options.
“We have been extraordinarily fortunate to have managed the business through this past year and a half,” Rhyne said. “Managers and staff alike shouldered new and different responsibilities to meet demand, all the while maintaining a safe workplace.”
The Brattleboro Food Co-op is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1975 as a buying club, now numbering 8,500 community shareholders. It occupied a small space on Flat Street (currently Vermont Center for Photography) before moving to an old supermarket building in what was once known as Brookside Plaza on lower Main street in 1988.
After purchasing the plaza in 2004 following a two-year community engagement process, the Co-op began plans to construct a new building on the site. Recognizing a housing need in Brattleboro, the Co-op partnered with the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust to collaborate on the new building, which includes 24 apartments on the top two floors owned and managed by WWHT.
The Brattleboro Food Co-op employs 140 people and maintains relationships with hundreds of local vendors and farmers, as well as many community non-profits.
The Board of the Brattleboro Food Co-op will be creating a Hiring Committee to field interest in the position.