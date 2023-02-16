BURLINGTON — Burlington Police are expected to publicly announce within the coming days that one of the highest profiled unsolved homicides in Vermont history is being closed out: The killer of Milton teacher Rita Curran is dead.
Curran, 24, had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled at her apartment at 17 Brookes Ave. the night of July 19, 1971, police said. Curran, a graduate of Trinity College, was a second grade teacher in her hometown of Milton when somebody entered her unlocked apartment and killed her. Curran's body was found during the early morning hours the next day, when her roommates returned from a popular restaurant on Route 7 in Shelburne.
The case sent shockwaves into the city and state. It has remained unsolved for more than 51 years, despite the efforts of dozens of local and state police investigators chasing countless leads in Vermont and many other states. Four early suspects were developed, but two were dead within a year of the crime, including one from a drug overdose.
DNA evidence, which has made great advances in recent years, was behind closing the case, Vermont News First has been told.
Vermont News First has learned that remaining members of the Curran family were invited to the Burlington Police Station this week and were notified over a luncheon about the details that caused police to close out the case, according to two sources with direct knowledge, but were not authorized to speak about the case.
They were told investigators used scientific evidence to link the unnamed suspect to the brutal killing, the sources said.
A press conference is tentatively planned for early next week — possibly Tuesday morning.
Rita Curran's brother, Thomas Curran Jr., declined comment Thursday when reached by Vermont News First.
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said he was in a meeting and could not talk about the department solving the case.
Curran came from a well-known Milton family. Her father, Thomas Curran Sr., was the zoning administrator for the community. The family owned a diner and some rental cabins on Arrowhead Mountain Lake on Route 7 near the dam for many years.
Her brother is active in the Milton Knights of Columbus, and her sister, Mary Curran Campbell, is still alive, as well.
On the 50th anniversary of the homicide, the family provided a statement to Burlington Free Press staff writer Liz Murray.
"Fifty years is a long time to grieve, a long time to hope. The 50-year mark confirms that a resolution in our lifetime to Rita’s murder is not going to happen. As a family, in our prayers, we will never give up our deepest private hope. Rita’s story has a home in our family legacy forever. We recognize that over time, memories fade, evidence ages, the perpetrator may be dead, interest in this story wanes. For 50 years, the Burlington Police Department has worked every lead they have ever received and have been very compassionate to our family. We know Rita’s death did not happen in a vacuum. Somebody somewhere knows what happened that night on July 19, 1971, and they will take that information to their grave. May God have mercy on their soul," the statement said.
Curran's parents died never knowing who killed their daughter: Thomas F. Curran Sr., 68, died in 1991 and her mother, Mary Donahue Curran, 83, in 2002.
During the summer she was killed, Rita Curran worked as a chambermaid at the Colonial Motor Inn on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. She was taking graduate school courses at the University of Vermont.
Through the years many theories were advanced. Serial killer Ted Bundy, who was born in Burlington while his mother had come to stay at the Elizabeth Lund Home for Unwed Mothers, was mentioned as a possible suspect. That proved to be a dead end.
As years passed, the investigative file got thicker with more interviews and reports, but detectives often confided it likely would take DNA evidence if the case ever were to be closed. They noted witnesses die and memories fade. Few Burlington Police officers from 1971 are alive today.