BRATTLEBORO — After serving the area since 2010, Brattleboro Pharmacy will be closing March 22 and selling its business to Rite Aid.
“We have reached an agreement with Rite Aid to take over our prescription files as of March 23,” an announcement issued Monday states, “and all prescriptions that currently reside with us will be available to fill at the Rite Aid location at 499 Canal St. There will be no interruption of anyone’s prescription service.”
Arun Patel, director of pharmacy acquisitions, said the prescriptions will get transferred and “everything will be seamless.”
“We have enjoyed a supportive and collaborative relationship with Brattleboro Pharmacy over the years with the shared goal of serving the health needs of the community,” said Terri Hickey, director of public relations at Rite Aid. “We are committed to continuing the strong relationship Brattleboro Pharmacy has with the community and look forward to welcoming these new customers and helping them achieve whole health for life. We also are offering associates at Brattleboro Pharmacy opportunities to transition to Rite Aid.”
The pharmacy is owned by Montpelier Pharmacy Inc., a partnership between Andy Miller, Rich Harvie and Jocelyn Depaolis. They also owned Montpelier Pharmacy and Waterbury Pharmacy, which were sold around 2017.
They feel Rite Aid will take care of the customers in the way they are accustomed to being treated at Brattleboro Pharmacy.
“I think that Rite Aid is a great choice and I think they’re going to invest in the infrastructure of their store and in the patients and in the employees,” Miller said.
His group described the decision to sell the business as “not easy ... but well thought out.”
“We sought a pharmacy that was best suited to accommodate our customers and our patient-centric philosophy at Brattleboro Pharmacy,” the group said.
Miller wouldn’t disclose the purchase price and said the details are confidential.
His group said it is proud to have served the area and has been able “to do this only with the support of our employees and our customers. We are humbled by the loyalty and trust customers have placed in Brattleboro Pharmacy as they are not only customers but also our neighbors and friends.”
Harvie said his group received several offers, all being close to being the same from a financial standpoint. He called Rite Aid “the best fit.”
“We just felt that Rite Aid appeared to be doing a better job for all our customers and our employees as far as making the transition fairly seamless,” he said.
Harvie lives in Florida with his wife. They sold their East Montpelier home in the summer.
“I retired about five years ago and I could honestly say that there was not a single day of my life where I went to work and didn’t enjoy going to work,” Harvie said. “I loved helping people. That’s what made it very special to me, and I miss the people. But I have to tell you, I really enjoy waking up in the morning and planning the day I want for myself. It’s much nicer.”
Harvie doesn’t miss waking up at 6 a.m. then working 12-hour days.
Miller, who lives in Brattleboro, isn’t sure what’s next for him. For starters, he wants to spend more time beekeeping and gardening.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years now, believe or not,” he said of being a pharmacist. “It’s a lot of dedication and it’s a lot of hours. I’m tired. This is a brutal profession on your body.”
Since becoming a pharmacist, Miller has had seven orthopedic surgeries, including two hip replacements. He also sees a lot of stresses on the field of health care in general.
“I think we’re arguably one of the most accessible health care providers period,” he said. “If you’re involved in your community, you’re very resourceful as well. If you develop relationships with the medical community and customers, your insights and your practices benefit your patients who are coming to see you and I think that’s very important.”
With a lot of changes to the way health care is being delivered, including how pharmacies now have to operate and dispense medications, Miller said he “may not be evolving the way the profession is evolving.” He worries about what he sees as an increase in liability as well.
Since the Select Board considered including local pharmacies in its lawsuit against groups deemed to be possibly culpable for the opioid crisis, the potential for such litigation has never left Miller’s mind. He also sees technology taking over some aspects of the work in which he would prefer it remain person-to-person rather than through voicemail or computers.
“I struggle sometimes with the technology if it’s working efficiently, and where is the chain of custody so to speak?” he said. “I struggle with that because then you have issues and they just build up, and you can’t resolve them but the prescription flow keeps on moving.”
Part of that challenge involves managing customers’ expectations. Whereas they used to have paper slips, they now rely on calling or contacting the pharmacy to check on prescriptions.
Miller said he doesn’t always know where the prescriptions are. He changed a voicemail at the pharmacy to ask customers to expect delays, and to please be considerate and patient.
Miller said he doesn’t have the ability to change the health care system he has been part of for decades.
“I’ve tried and I can’t,” he said. “So I’m in a system and I have to adapt to that system as best as I can.”
Although things have been more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said it wasn’t part of the decision making to sell the pharmacy. Mostly, the pharmacy stuck with the curbside-only model during the pandemic.
Miller looked at the pandemic as “something we had to adapt to and adjust to.”
“I think that we’ve done an awesome job and we get compliments all the time for the job we’re doing,” he said.
Miller said he has benefitted from all of his customers. Even if the encounter is negative, he feels he learns something.
“I’ll miss it I guess,” he said. “I think that I’m realizing it’s time to start thinking about myself as well.”
One aspect Miller won’t miss too much is feeling as though he’s a gatekeeper in many ways. Pharmacists have to analyze prescription details related to directions and doses.
With ivermectin controversially being prescribed for COVID-19 treatment, pharmacists have been ordered by the state to determine the reasoning before allowing it to be dispensed. Ivermectin cannot go out to a customer if it is going to be used for the coronavirus.
“That type of stuff is really difficult and it lays heavy on my soul,” Miller said, wondering if a precedent is being set for pharmacists to have to ask for diagnoses before filling a prescription.
Miller said he has accepted a lot of the gatekeeping because he trusts his professional judgement and enjoys “great relationships with providers in this area so we can always work it out. And that’s the benefit of making connections in town with the prescribers.”
Harvie called changes in the industry “unbelievable and fairly sad.”
“People always think bigger is better and I can tell you in health care, bigger is not better, but that’s the nature of the beast,” he said. “Things change and you have to change with it. I was lucky enough to have a really, really good career so I feel really blessed.”
Michelle Ressi, a Brattleboro Pharmacy employee for nearly 10 years, is slightly in shock over the acquisition.
“I was definitely not expecting to hear that,” she said. “The pharmacy has been like a home away from home. I call it my ‘pharmily.’”
Currently, Ressi isn’t planning to apply to work for Rite Aid.
“No one can replace Brattleboro Pharmacy,” she said. “It was the people I worked with and Andy as the boss. He goes above and beyond. He’s absolutely amazing. I loved being there doing the pharmacy work. I feel like working for somebody else is just not going to be the same.”
Ressi said she hopes everything goes smoothly with the transaction and she wishes Miller the best of luck in his next chapter but she believes the deal could be a loss to the community.
Miller isn’t worried about Rite Aid doing away with his philosophy on how local pharmacies should run.
“I think the people working there are awesome and hopefully my team will join,” he said. “At the end of the day, it matters who the people are, not who the company is now, period.”
When Miller first moved to Brattleboro and became a new homeowner, a now-deceased contractor named Guy Brunton replaced a piece of equipment for him and didn’t charge him. He recounted the story as his first lesson about taking care of people in town and something he won’t ever forget that led him to a life of service.
The building housing Brattleboro Pharmacy, which his group doesn’t own, will be available for lease.