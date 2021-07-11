BRATTLEBORO — Kathy Urffer, river steward at the Connecticut River Conservancy, is looking forward to how hydroelectric operations will “radically change” the Connecticut River under a new hydroelectric dam relicensing plan under federal review.
The process involves Great River Hydro LLC’s Bellows Falls Dam, Vernon Dam and Wilder Dam. Urffer said TransCanada sold the facilities to Great River Hydro affiliate Arc Light, an asset investment firm, in 2017.
“To a certain extent, the bottom line that I am trying to communicate is there is a basic question of how much profit that is being generated off our river stays in our community as opposed to how much leaves our community,” she said at the Brattleboro Select Board meeting held in person and remotely Tuesday.
Urffer said she has been reaching out to towns along the river since February to update them on the relicensing process. A major part of her advocacy work involves looking at the ecological impact to dams.
Daily surface water fluctuation has increased erosion along the river, Urffer said, calling it a cause for concern for her group. She noted certain areas of the river have been more affected than others.
Hydroelectric projects in the United States are licensed through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Terms last 30 to 50 years, Urffer said.
“So the last time these hydroelectric projects were licensed was 1979,” she said. “I was 11. I have a 12-year-old and I am queuing him up for the next go around after this one.”
Urffer said the licensing process changed in 1986, requiring FERC to give equal consideration to power and development, energy conservation, protection of fish and wildlife species, recreational opportunities and preservation of other aspects of environmental quality. A number of stakeholders are involved in the consideration including states and federal agencies.
The latest relicensing process began in 2012. Usually it takes five years to complete, Urffer said, but there have been several delays.
Vernon-based nuclear plant Vermont Yankee closing created some challenges for fish studies “because where there was hot water for decades suddenly there wasn’t,” she said. Revised applications needed to be submitted.
Stakeholders have spoken about ways to be more sensitive to the river, Urffer said.
“We are glad to say we came out of those discussions with what we consider a win-win situation,” she said, adding that the way in which the company will be operating over the next 40 years is going to look a lot different than the last 40 years, with much improvement for the river and species including endangered beetles, freshwater mussels, toads and dragonflies. “We think this is great.”
The plan also allows Great River Hydro to maintain access to the markets it is interested in, Urffer said. She said there haven’t yet been conversations on recreation, fish passage, erosion and native cultural resources.
“We would like to see more,” she said.
A recent application proposes putting $58,000 a year for the next three years toward recreation, Urffer said, pointing at an annual revenue of about $33 million as a reason why the company should dedicate more funding to the purpose. She also is calling for safe and effective passages for fish, and studies into erosion.
Urffer anticipates a 60-day public comment period on the final application will begin in the next one to four months. She urged anyone with an interest to weigh in.
Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said she is sure the town will want to submit a comment. She invited Urffer to return to a board meeting in the future to discuss board members’ ideas.
“I want to salute your achievement here especially with negotiating with differences in flow,” McLoughlin said. “That’s really terrific. And I also applaud your desire to not stop there and keep pressing for concessions for amenities.”
Urffer said her group believes “there’s a huge potential for the Connecticut River to be a recreation/economic engine in the region. And it is logical since Great River Hydro controls the whole river that they invest in that and help the communities support our local economies.”
Matthew Cole, community relations for Great Hydro, told the Reformer good information about the project can be found at relicensing.greatriverhydro.com.