BRATTELBORO — An ECO Americorps member will serve as outreach, education and field staff assistant in the Brattleboro office of the Connecticut River Conservancy.
Alden Dumas is a recent graduate from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he studied environmental studies, with a specific focus on green infrastructure and stormwater management.
“I grew up near the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, so I have always felt a sort of connection to these kinds of environmental concerns,” stated Dumas in a notice announcing his appointment. “They take on a personal importance to me. And coming from a larger city, D.C., I’m excited to be able to feel closer to the community through my work at the CRC. Community outreach feels more accessible and attainable here in Brattleboro. This year is also about exploring what serving in the field of environmental conservation means and what that looks like, which is an exciting step to take as I look forward to what a career in conservation might be like.”
Dumas began on Sept. 19 and will stay with the CRC for another 11 months.
Throughout his time with the CRC, he will focus on water quality assessment of the Connecticut River and its tributaries. He will also organize and assist with community outreach events, such as the Conservancy’s annual Source to Sea Cleanup and visit schools and other education institutions to teach about river conservation and environmental issues. He will also have the opportunity to develop and implement his own projects in these areas throughout the year.
“The natural beauty of Vermont is one of the best and most encouraging components of getting to be a part of the ECO program this year,” stated Dumas. “It really makes you want to do the natural resources of this state justice, and to do justice to the people that live here and depend on that nature for their livelihoods.”
“His efforts will expand our capacity to do outreach and education around many of the efforts that we are working on, including the re-licensing of the Wilder, Bellows Falls, and Vernon dams,” stated Kathy Urffer, CRC river steward. “We are very excited to be able to increase the scope of our protection efforts for our rivers and the Connecticut River watershed on the eastern half of Vermont.”
“With the influx of federal funding that can support clean water projects, Alden’s help will be critical this year to help identify additional restoration projects as well as get more on the ground projects done over the coming months,” stated Ron Rhodes, CRC’s restoration manager.