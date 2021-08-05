BRATTLEBORO — Worried about what new nightlife might mean for them, neighbors of the River Garden are asking the Select Board to reconsider a permit issued last month.
“Caitlyn and I, between us, have raised five children,” said Neil Senior, Renaissance Fine Jewelry owner Caitlyn Wilkinson’s husband. “We have no interest in effectively being asked to parent the River Garden.”
During public comment period at the Select Board meeting Tuesday, Senior said the couple wants the board to rescind an entertainment permit issued to the owners of the Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery who purchased the River Garden on Main Street from the Strolling of the Heifers last month. The property is proposed to have live music, a regular menu and selections from a rotating roster of chefs, craft beers and other beverages, and products from local artisans in a section run by Main Street Flea.
Senior said none of the property abutters had any knowledge of the proposed permit before it was granted and only learned about it through media reports.
Noise is a major concern for Senior and Wilkinson. Wilkinson’s family also lives in the same building as the business.
“The River Garden is essentially a greenhouse with no sound insulation at all,” Senior said.
Senior said historically, people have ignored property boundaries between the jewelry store and River Garden.
“Issues that Caitlyn has had to endure over these last 11 years include public fornication, urination, defecation, smoking, drug use, violence, profanity, theft and graffiti,” Senior said. Under prior ownership, he added, Strolling of the Heifers founder Orly Munzing was “able to turn this area around so that now it’s a shared space, and a safe and pleasant environment.”
Another issue involves water intrusion from the River Garden into the basement of Renaissance, Senior said. He called attempts to address it “unsuccessful.”
Byron Stookey, who lives in the Hooker-Dunham building, called plans for the property “unwise” not just for the neighbors like himself but “a key part of downtown.” Stookey and his wife asked the board to reconsider the permit.
“Tonight we just want to thank you for taking these problems seriously and we’d be eager to help in any way we can,” Stookey said.
David Hiler, co-owner of the Whetstone and various businesses, said his group’s intent is to be “great neighbors, to be a big part of this town, to celebrate what this town has to offer and what Vermont has to offer, and to operate a business that is going to be a very welcome part of the community and to enhance the neighborhood.
“We don’t condone any of the behavior that Neil and Caitlyn spoke of,” Hiler said. “That’s something that we hope to police. We have a nine-year track record at the Whetstone doing just that.”
Hiler said he worked to address noise issues at the Whetstone raised by Stookey.
The discussion was not warned so the Select Board did not take any action. Before the meeting, Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin suggested the parties should establish a dialogue.
“I appreciate that has occurred. I think everyone is aware of the potential concerns,” McLoughlin said. “I believe the Select Board and town officials acted properly and within the law. And I also believe that this is a land use that is appropriate to the central business district, and it is recognized that all uses in the central business district are welcomed and welcomed to co-exist.”
Mark Berman, a landlord, contacted the town with concerns related to noise and drunkenness, according to a document obtained via a public records request. Attorneys have been hired “to make sure you and town officials do what you’re supposed to do,” Berman wrote to McLoughlin.
Board member Tim Wessel described being “a little dismayed” at the way the concerns were raised.
“Downtown is sometimes where noise happens,” he said. “We want a vibrant town. Last time I checked, people complained to me that this town was too sleepy.”
For entertainment permits, Town Manager Peter Elwell said neighbors are not required to be notified as is the practice for certain zoning approvals. Town staff reviewed typical items such as the location of the business, he said.
“For us, it was significant that this was at the heart of the central business district,” he said, believing the use to be appropriate and the request to be reasonable.
Wessel said the Whetstone owners have proven to be responsible community members.
The River Garden might host acoustic open mic nights Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and live music Thursdays until about 10 p.m., Hiler said. The license allows his group to have entertainment until 11 p.m.
“We don’t want to create a dive bar,” Hiler said. “We don’t want to stay up late. I’m 57 years old. I’m too old for that and we want to create something that is very welcoming to the community.”
Hiler said he would be happy to sit down and talk with the couples.
Other business
The board authorized town staff to accept a proposal from Dufresne Group to develop a final design to upgrade an existing water main on Bridge Street for $17,000.
The board awarded a bid to remove and replace the roof of the main water treatment building at the Retreat Wells to Finnell Roofing LLC of Brattleboro for $44,000.