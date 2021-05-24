WARDSBORO — Voters approved all articles presented at the River Valleys Unified School District’s annual meeting.
“Everything went smoothly,” District Clerk Andy McLean said Sunday in an email response to the Reformer.
He counted about 50 people at the meeting Saturday, which occurred in a tent in Wardsboro. The meeting was rescheduled from February so it could be held live rather than remotely.
In addition to the approximately $6 million budget for running elementary schools in Dover and Wardsboro, voters approved eliminating the elected auditor position. Vermont law allows districts to do so if they’re getting outside professional audits conducted every year, McLean previously said.
Voters approved a tuition rate of $18,490 for secondary students, which would cover Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester. Last year, the rate for B&B was approved at $17,990. The 2021-2022 statewide average for 7-12 grade schools is $16,842, according to the Vermont Agency of Education.
“The increase of the tuition amount we will cover to send kids to approved non public schools to the Burr and Burton sending school rate got the most comments — some folks wondering if this was a place we could save some money, some folks (mostly parents) speaking in favor of the article as leveling the playing field for kids whose families would be unable to send their kids to B&B otherwise and a general consensus supported by the School Board that paying the statewide average would not necessarily provide much or any savings,” McLean said.
He said another article prompting “a bunch of discussion” raised $30,000 for website design, implementation and maintenance.
The warning also included articles to fund capital improvements in reserve accounts in the amounts of $20,000 for buildings and $10,000 for transportation.