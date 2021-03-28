WARDSBORO — The River Valleys Unified School District Board is considering a $6,037,600 budget for fiscal year 2022, which would be a 6.29 percent increase from the prior year, as it prepares for an in-person annual meeting.
“It’s an operational budget and it’s what our administrators recommend we spend,” School Board Chairman Rich Werner said during the board meeting held remotely March 22.
Previously, Werner spoke about wanting to have the annual meeting be in person rather than by ballot so increases could be explained to voters.
Superintendent Bill Anton told the Reformer the biggest cost driver involves additional secondary students. River Valleys is expected to have about 23 more secondary students next fiscal year, which is attributed to an influx of new families in the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adds up to an increase of $305,480 or 13.25 percent from the prior fiscal year.
Dover and Wardsboro, which make up the district, have elementary schools. The district pays up to a certain amount for students’ education after sixth grade.
Anton called the year-over-year operational budget “almost flat.” Without the additional secondary students, the budget represents an increase of less than 1 percent, according to a budget document.
Board member Laura Sibilia, who also serves as a state representative for the Windham-Bennington district, said River Valleys will hit the “excess spending threshold,” triggering a financial penalty by the state. But she hopes new legislation may change how the state funding formula works.
River Valleys incurred the penalty due a drop in revenues and increase in tuition for secondary students, according to the budget document. Education tax rates could increase by as much as 16 percent but the board is still in the budgeting process, Anton said.
The annual meeting is slated for 10 a.m. May 22 at 71 Main St. in Wardsboro. Werner said the town will allow River Valleys to use a tent outside before the town’s annual meeting later in the day.
At Monday’s meeting, the School Board approved the annual meeting warning. Board members had different comfort levels when it came to an article about withdrawing funds from the reserve fund to offset homestead tax rates.
Board Chairman Rich Werner and Windham Central Chief Financial Officer Laurie Garland recommended having the figure be no more than $150,000. But other board members suggested $100,000 and $75,000. Werner noted the article and others can be amended from the floor.
Another bone of contention involved the tuition rate. Article 10 proposes $18,490, the rate to attend Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
Voters in both towns have approved matching that rate before the two districts merged, Werner said. Board member Marc Schauber suggested going with the state average, a lower figure, in light of the anticipated increases.
“We’re not taking away choice in any way, shape or form,” he said, as families could opt to pay the difference for a more expensive school.
Board member Dwight Boerem said the district would be taking away opportunities from children. Werner said board members can debate the issue later when they discuss whether to support articles as written at the annual meeting or recommend a different path via amendments.
The warning proposes funding capital improvements in reserve accounts in the amounts of $20,000 for buildings and $10,000 for transportation. Another article asks for authority to spend up to $30,000 on website design, implementation and maintenance.
Others cover the election of a moderator and setting the official’s stipend for $200 per meeting, a clerk and setting their stipend at $2,400 for the year, and a treasurer and setting their stipend for $2,400.
An article to be decided by Australian ballot, along with the election of three board members, sees if voters want to eliminate school district auditor positions. Vermont law allows districts to do so if they’re getting outside professional audits conducted every year, District Clerk Andy McLean told the Reformer.
If voters oppose the move then Article 4 will come into play, asking voters to elect three auditors and set their stipends at $200 per meeting. The following article proposes stipends of $2,000 for School Board members and $2,500 for the chairperson.