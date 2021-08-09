WARDSBORO — River Valleys Unified School District board members are embarking on a research project, exploring different ways to run the elementary schools in Dover and Wardsboro.
After receiving 16 different paths, including maintaining schools as they are, the board asked administrators to get more information on three and seek community feedback.
The options include: running Wardsboro Elementary as a pre-kindergarten to grade two campus and Dover Elementary as a pre-K to grade six campus, with all students in grades three to eight attending Dover Elementary, and school choice remaining for grades seven to 12; Dover having a pre-K to grade five campus for all students and Wardsboro having a campus for grades six to eight, with school choice eliminated; and closing both schools and constructing a new building for pre-K to grade six, and keeping school choice for grades seven to 12.
At a meeting last Monday, Superintendent Bill Anton said he would come back to the board with challenges and opportunities for each scenario. Board members were careful to say the project is about long-term research.
"We have no deadline on this," Board Chairman Rich Werner said, "but we do want input."
Parents will receive information about the project in mailings ahead of the start of school at the end of the month, Anton told the Reformer. Werner said he wants to discuss the options again next month.
In April, the board spoke of wanting to ensure the district is being run as efficiently as possible with the best possible education for its approximately 150 pre-K to grade six students. Anton was asked to bring back different options.
Board member Marc Schauber said he wants Wardsboro Elementary to move away from having combined-grade classrooms.
Opposed to running a pre-K to grade 12 school, Werner said he believes it would be a disservice to students because it would be difficult to get enough of them together to field sports teams.
Board member Kate Rideout called school choice "really important."
Vice Chairman Rick Thorpe described options to send students in grades nine to 12 to Brattleboro Union High School, Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, or Twin Valley Middle High School as "pointless exercises." However, Schauber suggested there would be more equity for students if they all went to the same school after their elementary education, and it could cost taxpayers less than the current method of setting a tuition rate.
Board member Dwight Boerem didn't like the idea of dissolving the district. Administrators presented options to join West River Education District, Twin Valley Unified Union School District or Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
"Dissolving and joining another thing doesn't feel right," Rideout said. "We chose to move to a town that had a tiny school, and we knew our kids were going to get some really good attention."