DOVER — River Valleys Unified School District is scheduling an in-person annual meeting for May 26 and a return to full-time in-person instruction at its two elementary schools starting April 26.
The annual meeting is usually held in February but the COVID-19 pandemic brought about legislation that allowed towns and school districts to vote on matters via ballot or wait until later in the year to have a meeting. Dover and Wardsboro, where the district’s two schools are located, put off their annual town meetings until May.
At the School Board meeting held remotely Monday, RVUSD Clerk and Dover Town Clerk Andy McLean said Wardsboro offered to let the district use a tent being setting up for the annual Town Meeting on May 22. With Wardsboro’s Town Meeting in the afternoon, he suggested the school district could have its meeting in the morning, which the School Board voted in favor of.
School Board member Marc Schauber, who cast the lone dissenting vote for scheduling the meeting with safety protocols, said he believes the risks are too great to hold an in-person meeting. He worried the district will be limiting the number of people who can participate.
Other board members wanted the opportunity to explain why tax rates will be rising and felt having it outside would be safe.
“I really believe that we need we to have a live meeting,” said Rich Werner, board chairman. “I feel like it’s a lot safer than it was and a lot of people are being vaccinated. Most of the people who have attended in the past are older. They have their vaccinations.”
Board member Laura Sibilia, who also serves as a state representative for the Windham-Bennington District, said she would want masking and social distancing procedures to be required. Provisions need to be made for those who refuse to wear masks, McLean said.
“But the vast majority of people will wear masks,” he said. “I have a ton of masks. I have a ton of PPE [personal protective equipment]. The idea is we would make it as safe as we can.”
The tent can be opened to provide more ventilation, McLean said. He noted the challenge for the board in balancing public health concerns against the democratic process.
Superintendent Bill Anton’s recommendation to bring students back to fully in-person instruction on April 26 was supported by the board in a unanimous vote. He’ll be making similar recommendations for Windham Central Supervisory Union schools in the West River Education District, Marlboro and Windham at upcoming meetings.
“I don’t do this lightly because we do have 15 percent of our families who are participating in school-supported home study, so that would cause a disruption for them,” he said. “They would either have to choose to come into school or register with the Vermont Agency of Education.”
Anton brought forward the recommendation now to give families enough time to make decisions and prepare. Teachers will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the middle of the month, he said.
In-person instruction is better for most students, Anton said, citing academic and socioemotional benefits.
“We have shown since the beginning of school we have appropriate mitigation strategies in place to keep our buildings safe during pandemic,” he said, adding that nothing is completely safe “but I believe we have shown we have the protocols, the procedures, the cleaning.”
Air ventilation systems have been updated in the schools at a price tag exceeding $300,000, Anton said.
“Quite frankly, our teachers have spent 28 weeks of instruction teaching two separate classes,” he said, referring to remote and live classes. “I believe we’ve come to the point on April 26 where we can open fully in person.”
Shirah Crafts, a parent from Dover, wondered why the remote option could not remain. Anton said the full opening would allow school staff to focus on in-person instruction rather than have split responsibilities.
Crafts asked what would happen if a family visited somewhere out of state. That would depend on state guidelines at the time and school staff would need to assess, Anton said, later explaining that a student would be assigned work to do at home if a quarantine is required.
Although Crafts didn’t like the idea of her children wearing a mask all the time, she said, “I can get over that. But I also don’t like my rights being infringed on, being told who I can see, when I can leave the state.”
Crafts said she won’t live in fear nor teach her children to live in fear. She said she won’t have her child tested.
“I don’t want to be a guinea pig and I don’t want her to be either,” she said.
She also described being frustrated about having to stick to a decision on what kind of instruction her child would receive, then having the district change its course.
Shannon Wheeler, a parent from Dover, called the return to full-time in-person instruction “the right choice for us.” Elijah Porter, a parent from Dover, said he will now be able to work full time again and that would be the case for other families as well.
Wardsboro Elementary Principal Tammy Bates and Dover School Principal Matt Martyn both supported Anton’s recommendations.
Anton said 23 out of 151 students in the district are in home study and families have not been polled yet about how they want to proceed. He recalled hearing from a governor’s news conference that 92 percent of all school employees in Vermont were interested in getting the vaccine.