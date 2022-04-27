DOVER — The first item up for consideration at the annual River Valleys Unified School District meeting proved to be the most challenging: electing a new moderator to take the reins from Dr. Robert Backus.
Backus, who has served as town moderator in Wardsboro since the early 1990s and for the school district since Dover and Wardsboro merged as a result of the 2015 education law Act 46, said he suffered a stroke last year then developed another neurological problem.
"You sort of get wobbly," he said Monday at the annual meeting in Dover Town Hall. "I'm not quite what I should be, and I don't want to impose that on any of you."
Backus told potential candidates, "It's a fun job and it's easy to learn — it really is, and it's very enlightening. You make wonderful friends. You work on challenging issues. You help your community move along."
Few time commitments are tied to the job, Backus said. He also noted there's a class for training.
"But quite frankly, it's boring as hell," he said.
Caroline Backus remembered her husband reading a lot when he first began moderating meetings, boning up on "Robert's Rules of Order" and speaking with the state about protocol.
"The most difficult part I've really seen with him in Wardsboro is if there's a heated debate over some article, and then his job is to keep everything civil and courteous and to not let one single person hog the floor so to speak."
At Monday's meeting, Aaron Dringus of Wardsboro and Meredith Block of Dover came forward to express interest in the position. Dringus teaches Spanish at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, where he also is an acting administrator. Block, a real estate agent and homemaker, described looking for a way to get involved in the community.
A vote conducted by people standing and being counted by District Clerk Andy McLean resulted in a 14-14 tie. Backus and board members declined to participate that way.
Despite calls from the audience for a coin toss, Backus ruled that the election occur by paper ballot. Board members decided to cast votes this time around.
In a 17-15 vote, Dringus won.
"Thank you," he said. "I appreciate it, guys. I'll do a good job as a moderator starting in July."
Unanimous support for other articles followed. McLean was reelected as district clerk, and Marco Tallini was reelected as treasurer. Annual stipends were approved at a rate of $2,000 for board members and $2,500 for the chairperson, $200 per meeting for the moderator, $2,400 for the clerk and $400 for assistant clerk, and $2,400 for the treasurer.
Voters authorized the board to withdraw $75,000 from general reserve fund to offset taxes. Board Chairman Rich Werner said at past meetings, the board has recommended upward of $200,000 to ensure tax rates don't fluctuate too much year over year.
"Currently, there's $625,000 in the general reserve fund, so it's not going to deplete it," he said, adding that the board tries not to spend all of the surplus in any one year.
The proposed $6,255,575 budget for fiscal year 2023 passed after Gerie Golet of Dover questioned some expenses. Golet, who is a teacher, said she doesn't believe a school the size of Dover School needs a full-time principal.
The spending plan is about 2.6 percent higher than the current budget. According to the annual district report, tax rates are projected to rise by about 2.8 percent in Dover and 3.3 percent in Wardsboro, although determinations made at the state level will play into the final figures.
“This year’s budget has a slight increase but the Board has worked hard to present an educationally sound, taxpayer friendly budget,” Werner wrote in a letter in the report.
An approved article allows money from the general reserve fund to be moved to reserve funds for capital improvements ($70,000) and transportation ($20,000). Werner previously said new windows are going in at Wardsboro Elementary, seal coating is planned at Dover School, floor work will occur in the Dover cafeteria/gym, and buses will be replaced.
Voters also signed off on setting the annual tuition rate for next school year at $19,200, which is equivalent to the cost to send students to Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
Werner said the district's articles of agreements require board reapportionment after each federal census. Since the population in Dover grew during the last one, that would mean Wardsboro would lose a seat that Dover would gain.
A vote to amend the articles of agreement is being planned for the fall to keep three board members from each community.
"The board feels equal representation will best serve the communities," Werner said.
Board member Chad Staro said Edgeworks Creative of Waterbury is creating a new website for the district, thanks to an article approved last year. Currently, the project is estimated to cost $18,900, about $11,000 under the allocated amount.
"By the end of the school year, we should be unleashing a new website," Staro said, describing how the design is about communicating with current families and recruiting new ones to the area.
Elections for board members will occur at annual Town Meeting by ballot in Dover on May 17 and from the floor in Wardsboro on May 21. Both seats up for grabs have three-year terms.
Staro, of Wardsboro, who was appointed by the board to take over a vacancy left when Rick Thorpe relocated, said he’s interested in running again. As of Monday night, board member Laura Sibilia of Dover, a state representative, is running unopposed.