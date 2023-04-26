WARDSBORO — Voters in the River Valleys Unified School District elected a newcomer in a contested race and passed all articles presented during its annual meeting.
After an election Monday in Dover and Wardsboro, where the district governs two elementary schools, Mike Urquhart won a three-year seat representing Dover. He received 97 votes to 44 for Marc B. Schauber, who served on the board for five years.
At an informational meeting before the election, Urquhart said he has three children attending Dover School and he has lived in town for "quite a while."
“I just want what’s best for the kids,” he said. “I’ll give it 100 percent. I’m here for the kids.”
Tom Oakley, a parent from Dover who supported Urquhart, told the Reformer, "Democracy is alive and well in the Deerfield Valley.
"The local community voted for a School Board member that is willing to support our tradition of school choice for both public and private opportunities for our children," he said. "I look forward to the status quo being challenged in more local elections."
Board member Kate Rideout of Wardsboro ran unopposed for a three-year term and received 130 votes. At the informational meeting, she said she has lived in Wardsboro for seven years and has two children who attend school in the district.
“It’s really important for me to be able to come here and be able to represent our community and do what’s best for the education of our children and both of our towns,” she said.
The annual meeting was held at Wardsboro Town Hall on Tuesday.
"Everything on the warning passed," River Valleys Clerk Andy McLean said.
Sarah Shippee of Dover was elected as moderator for the meeting and for the year. At the informational meeting, Board Chairman Rich Werner said the moderator elected last year attended training and “did not feel up to the challenge, so he resigned.”
Werner called the $6,532,635 budget approved for fiscal year 2024 “pretty strong and sound.”
Expenses are anticipated to rise about 4.43 percent over last year, according to the annual report. Two behavioral specialist positions were authorized by the board after administrators raised concerns about additional resources needed in the schools.
Voters approved transferring from reserve funds $100,000 into the Building Fund and $50,000 into Transportation Fund, and applying no more than $80,000 from surpluses to offset taxes. They also passed Article 11, which parents petitioned to be included on the warning to advise the Vermont Legislature and the governor that the district supports school choice but opposes discrimination in schools.