The River Valleys Unified School District is gearing up for two nights of back-to-back voting.
Elections are being held by ballot Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dover Town Hall and Wardsboro Town Hall. Voters must vote in the town where they reside.
Since changing the articles of agreement in a recent vote, residents from each town will elect board members from both towns. Before, board members from Dover were elected by Dover residents and vice versa for Wardsboro. The board governs elementary schools in Dover and Wardsboro.
Board member Kate Rideout is running unopposed for a three-year term. At a meeting earlier this month where candidates were given time to speak and articles up for consideration were discussed, she said she has lived in Wardsboro for seven years and has two children who attend school in the district.
"It's really important for me to be able to come here and be able to represent our community and do what's best for the education of our children and both of our towns," she said.
Mike Urquhart is challenging incumbent Marc B. Schauber for a three-year seat representing Dover.
A member of the board for five years, Schauber has chaired the Transportation Committee and the Policy Committee. He also has served on the Windham Central Supervisory Union Board, where he chaired its Policy Committee.
Before he was on the board, Schauber said, he was working on getting a website for the district. He wrote the request for proposals and has been "intimately involved in the process all along," he said. The new website is anticipated to launch soon, according to the annual report.
Schauber said he stays "on top of education and other related bills working their way through the Legislature, and works with legislators on those and other bills."
He led a coalition advocating for equity in the way the state weights students in its funding formula. Such advocacy led to a new law that last year that "isn't a cure all," but "it fixes a 25 year injustice that affects many parts of our state," he said.
"I have the time the experience and desire to be part of our ever improving district and community," he said.
Urquhart said he has three children attending Dover School.
"I've lived in Dover quite a while," he said. "I'm a taxpayer in Wardsboro and Dover."
Urquhart said people who know him know he's "a man of few words."
"I just want what's best for the kids," he said.
Urquhart acknowledged he didn't have the same credentials as Schauber. However, he said, "I'll give it 100 percent. I'm here for the kids."
The annual meeting will be held at Wardsboro Town Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Board Chairman Rich Werner recounted how a tie vote from the floor last year to elect a moderator resulted in a paper vote. He said the elected moderator attended training and "did not feel up to the challenge, so he resigned."
"So we're going to elect a moderator just for the meeting," Werner said. "We're going to then do an election for a permanent moderator for the year after the meeting, so people can see what's actually involved in being the moderator before saying they will do it then bail on us."
Werner, who is moderator for the town of Dover, acknowledged the job can be "overwhelming," and that training covers issues likely to never come up.
Dr. Robert Backus previously served as moderator for the school district. At last year's meeting, he said he suffered a stroke then developed another neurological problem, and no longer felt comfortable holding the position. Winning the election to replace him was Aaron Dringus of Wardsboro, a local teacher.
Werner called the proposed $6,532,635 budget for fiscal year 2024 "pretty strong and sound." Expenses are anticipated to rise about 4.43 percent over last year, according to the annual report.
Two behavioral specialist positions were authorized by the board after administrators raised concerns about additional resources needed in the schools, Werner said.
Voters also will decide if the district should transfer from reserve funds $100,000 into the Building Fund and $50,000 into Transportation Fund, and apply no more than $80,000 from surpluses to offset taxes.
Article 11 asks voters if a statement should be adopted to advise the Vermont Legislature and the governor that the district supports school choice but opposes discrimination. Parents petitioned for the article to be included.