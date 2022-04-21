WARDSBORO — River Valleys Unified School District is gearing up for its annual meeting, where items will be voted from the floor, including the upcoming spending plan.
"This year’s budget has a slight increase but the Board has worked hard to present an educationally sound, taxpayer friendly budget," School Board Chairman Rich Werner wrote in a letter in the annual district report for the Dover School and Wardsboro Elementary School.
The proposed $6,255,575 budget for fiscal year 2023 is about 2.59 percent higher than the current budget. According to the report, tax rates are projected to rise by about 2.78 percent in Dover and 3.29 percent in Wardsboro if the budget passes, although determinations made at the state level will play into the final figures.
River Valleys' annual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dover Town Hall. It had been pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns so voters could gather in person.
At a board meeting Monday at Wardsboro Elementary School, where articles for the annual meeting were previewed by outgoing District Moderator Dr. Robert Backus, he asked if anyone wants to take over his job as he's planning to retire from the position. There were no takers. After experiencing a stroke, he said he's having difficulties with his memory.
Other district officers also will be elected Tuesday. Marco Tallini, current district treasurer and treasurer for Dover, is agreeing to take on the River Valleys position again.
Andy McLean, current district clerk and town clerk in Dover, is willing to serve again as well. The board is proposing he receive the same annual stipend of $2,400 but also get an additional $400 for an assistant clerk.
Werner said when McLean runs an election in both towns, he feels it's unfair not to pay the Wardsboro town clerk.
Stipends for board members are proposed to stay the same as previous years: $2,000 for members and $2,500 for the chairperson.
Voters will be asked to apply $75,000 in surpluses to offset any tax increases.
"Because we're a tuitioning district, we never know what we're going to spend on high school tuition until July 1 of the following year," Werner said. "People move in and out with some frequency."
Money taken from the general reserve fund helps avoid "huge spikes in the tax rate," Werner said, noting the board also wants to keep some around for the future. He said the board feels the figure proposed this year would be good because it keeps the rate close to last year.
This is the final year the district will receive a tax relief incentive from voluntarily merging under Act 46, the 2015 education law aimed at improving student equities and finding efficiencies. Tax rates will be reduced by 2 cents this time around.
"That's why we took some out of the reserve fund and saved some for next year," Werner said.
Voters will be asked to approve an annual tuition rate of $19,000 to cover the cost of attending Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester. Matching B&B's rate had been done in both towns prior to the merger then afterwards when the district came into being.
Moving money from the general reserve fund to reserve funds for capital improvements ($70,000) and transportation ($20,00) also is proposed. Werner said new windows are going in at Wardsboro Elementary, seal coating is planned at Dover School, floor work will occur in the Dover cafeteria/gym, and buses will be replaced.
During the time reserved for other business, there will be discussion on how the district's articles of agreement require it to reapportion the board after a federal census. Werner said the board met with its attorney and a majority feel the current makeup works well. A vote on whether to keep three members representing each town is anticipated later this year.
Another topic to be covered at the end of the meeting involves the design and implementation of a district website, a project approved by voters last year with $30,000 of funding. A committee is collaborating with a web developer with an eye toward attracting families to the community.
"We have a mockup of the general design of the site and we are in the process of working out some of the material details," board member Marc Schauber said.
Elections for board members will occur at annual Town Meeting by ballot in Dover on May 17 and from the floor in Wardsboro on May 21. Both seats up for grabs have three-year terms.
Board member Chad Staro of Wardsboro, who was appointed by the board to take over a vacancy left when Rick Thorpe relocated out of the area, said he's interested in running again. Board member Laura Sibilia of Dover didn't immediately respond when asked if she'll be seeking reelection.
In a letter in the annual report, Dover School Principal Matt Martyn and Wardsboro Elementary Principal Tammy Bates thanked the community for "standing with us throughout the last four months."
"There is so much going on in the world today that impacts students, staff, parents, and our community," they wrote. "We entered this year expecting to get 'back to normal,' and realized instead that we must adapt to living with this pandemic, while continuing to do what matters most: support the academic and social/emotional well being of our students."
Students at the schools "have shown incredible resilience as they adapt and adjust to an unsettled world," the principals wrote, calling student wellbeing "a central focus as we utilize all of the supports that we have available."
"We also must continue to provide our students with hope and a vision for how important they are to the future of their town, their state, their country, and the world," they added. "Engaging our students in becoming responsible, thoughtful, and committed citizens is as important now as it ever has been in public education."