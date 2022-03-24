DOVER — River Valleys Unified School District is starting to spread the word that in November, voters will decide whether to amend an agreement to ensure Dover and Wardsboro continue to have equal representation on the School Board.
Board member Marc Schauber opposes the move.
"Doing this is tantamount to changing the rules in the ninth inning because you don't like what looks like to be the final result," he said at Monday's school board meeting. "Our articles of agreement were voted on and approved five years ago."
Schauber cited an article of agreement on board composition that says the merged district will be based on 2010 federal census numbers and recalculated every census. He said if the board wanted a change, it should have been made before the 2020 census.
"Changing the rules now because we don't like the results of the 2020 federal census is, in my opinion, amoral and undemocratic," he said. "We don't appreciate when Montpelier changes rules in the middle of the process. Just because we can doesn't mean we should."
In December, the Deerfield Valley News reported that Wardsboro would lose a seat that Dover would gain if the articles of agreement are not amended. Currently, each town has representation from three members.
Board member Laura Sibilia, who also serves as a state representative for the Windham-Bennington district, supports the proposal.
"I believe that it does satisfy the one person, one vote," she said. "I am relieved that the board agreed to seek legal advice to ensure that we had a legal opinion."
Sibilia said if people believe the change is unconstitutional, they are obligated to take it to court.
Board member Dwight Boerem remembered the makeup of the board coming up during initial merger talks. He said it was obvious then that residents from both towns wanted equal representation.
"It's my understanding that even though the wording is in the articles of agreement," he said, "it was basically suggested that it was how that should be written."
The River Valleys merger had been the result of Act 46, the 2015 education law aimed at improving inequities and finding efficiencies. Boerem said several years of having an equal number of board members for each town proves it is a "successful model."