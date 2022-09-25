DOVER — River Valleys Unified School District voters will decide if they should change how School Board members are elected.
Last week, the School Board voted to propose that three members from both Dover and Wardsboro be elected by both towns. Currently, Dover votes by ballot for their represented board members and Wardsboro votes from the floor at annual Town Meeting.
When the federal census showed Dover’s population had increased substantially, it triggered the discussion. According to the articles of agreement for the merged district, the board makeup should be changed so Dover has four members and Wardsboro has two instead of the six being evenly split as it is now.
Board Chairman Rich Werner described the two towns being a lot closer in population numbers when the district originally formed under the 2015 education law known as Act 46.
At last week’s meeting, the board voted against keeping the current makeup and giving more weight to Dover board members’ votes. Board members said they didn’t want to make it more difficult for the public to understand what happens at their meetings.
“Let’s just take the most complicated one off the table,” said board member Laura Sibilia, who also serves on the Vermont House of Representatives.
Board member Marc Bernard Schauber, who voted against both motions, said Dover had 1,124 citizens in 2010 compared to 900 in Wardsboro. In 2020, Dover had 1,798 to Wardsboro’s 869.
“That is a huge change in difference,” he said.
Changing the articles of agreement for the new board makeup “may be legal,” he said. “It may stand up to constitutional muster but it’s still wrong.”
Schauber likened the change to gerrymandering, calling it “an absolutely huge mistake.”
“We are going against the democratic principles of small town governance,” he said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Kate Rideout said the spirit of the merger was “to make sure both towns have equal say.” Gerrymandering would mean redrawing school district lines to keep the population evenly split so no changes need to be made, board member Chad Staro added. Sibilia pointed out how the proposed makeup allows Dover to have more say since its population is bigger.
Teanille Cutler of Wardsboro recalled equal representation for the two towns being a focus when the merger initially was proposed. Having Dover and Wardsboro elect members from both towns would be the best way to achieve that and it would expand the electorate, board member Dwight Boerem said.
“I think that is another way of bringing us together,” he said.
Werner plans to speak with the district clerk to schedule a vote ahead of the district’s annual meeting in the spring. Last week’s meeting was viewed at brattleborotv.org.