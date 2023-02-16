DOVER & WARDSBORO — River Valleys Unified School District is having a special meeting to see if its board representation should stay the same.
River Valleys Clerk Andy McLean said if the district leaves its articles of agreement that merged the Dover and Wardsboro districts under the 2015 education law Act 46, it will have to change the number of seats allocated to each town.
With the agreement requiring reallocation if there are certain population changes after a census, the board would now need to have four members from Dover and two from Wardsboro rather than the current model of having three for each town.
“That didn’t sit well with the board and a lot of people because we have two schools,” McLean said, “and we don’t want one town to dominate decisions at the School Board.”
The board consulted with its attorney and learned about the option to amend the articles of agreement to keep the structure the same. To do so, the two communities would have to vote on all six members instead of just their respective towns.
“That solves the problem of equal representation,” McLean said.
He noted the board will still need to have three members from each town.
Another part of the vote involves switching to Australian ballot for the district elections. Wardsboro has voted from the floor of annual Town Meeting, while Dover has used ballots.
The vote is happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at town halls in Dover and Wardsboro. The following night, the ballots will be commingled and counted.
“Once that’s all out of the way, then I can provide the proper petitions for candidates to petition to have their names on the ballot at the annual meeting,” McLean said, anticipating the district will hold that meeting April 25.
He pointed out Act 46 requires school board candidates to collect 50 signatures in order to be on a ballot for a unified school district, whereas the number for elected town officers is 14 in Dover and seven in Wardsboro, or 1 percent of the registered voter checklist. He said he believes an effort is underway to set the bar lower.
One of the reasons behind the timing of the meetings is to ensure candidates have time to collect signatures.
At a meeting in September, when the board decided to move forward with the vote, board member Marc Bernard Schauber opposed the move. He said Dover had 1,124 citizens in 2010 compared to 900 in Wardsboro. In 2020, Dover had 1,798 to Wardsboro’s 869.
“That is a huge change in difference,” Schauber said.
Changing the articles of agreement for the new board makeup “may be legal,” he said. “It may stand up to constitutional muster but it’s still wrong.”
Schauber likened the change to gerrymandering, calling it “an absolutely huge mistake.”
“We are going against the democratic principles of small town governance,” he said.