HINSDALE, N.H. — Due to high water on the Connecticut River and a weather forecast calling for rain on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the second annual Riverfest, hosted by the Connecticut River Conservancy and its media partner, the Brattleboro Reformer, has been cancelled.
"After consulting with regional partners, Connecticut River Conservancy staff have determined that Connecticut River conditions around Brattleboro and Hinsdale are unsafe for river recreation as a result of recent flooding, and are likely to continue to be unsafe throughout the weekend of July 30," said Diana Chaplin, director of communications for the Conservancy. "In addition to water quality concerns and conditions around the marina, there will be unpredictable flows as part of maintenance procedures for flood response conducted at the Bellows Falls and Vernon dams."
This week, Great River Hydro, the owner of the Connecticut River hydro dams, expects to begin drawing down water in the 26-mile long impoundment behind the Bellows Falls dam in order to make repairs due to damage from the flood event of July 10-11.
The dam's flashboards need to be re-installed, and the drawdown is expected to drop water levels 13 feet in some places, enough to expose shallow parts of the riverbed.
"Safety is our utmost concern for racers, volunteers, and community members," said Chaplin. "We recommend avoiding any river recreation until local river safety messaging becomes available."
"We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel this up-and-coming event on the Connecticut River," said Jordan Brechenser, publisher of Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Reformer. "But after talking with the Conservancy and emergency responders, we have decided that the safety of participants should be our No. 1 priority. We are incredibly thankful to the sponsors who made a commitment to this year's event and hope they will join us next year."
Last year, the Conservancy and Reformer initiated Riverfest, bringing family-friendly activities and the 44th annual New England Paddlesports Championship to Norm's Marina.
Brandon Kibbe, director of business development and legislative affairs for Great River Hydro, told the Reformer the drawdown and repairs would take about three days, and would be "most visible" in the river close to the dam. He said The Setbacks, a section of the river close to Bellows Falls and on the Vermont side, including Herrick's Cove, would be "fairly exposed."
He said the company would be releasing water from its next dam north of the Bellows Falls dam, the dam at Wilder, to lessen the environmental impact. It takes about eight hours, he said, for a Wilder release to reach Bellows Falls.
Kibbe also noted that safety booms at the Bellows Falls and Vernon dams were lost during the flooding, and boaters should stay off the water until they are replaced.