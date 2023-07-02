BELLOWS FALLS — More and more people are discovering Riverfront Park, a hidden gem built on the ruins of the many former paper mills along the Connecticut River in downtown Bellows Falls.
The park, a project of the Bellows Falls Historical Society, has been in the making for about 20 years, according to Catherine Bergmann, president of the local historical society. The historical society received federal environmental grants to support the cleanup effort.
Bergmann was one of several volunteers and historical society members who recently spent a morning planting four new raised beds at the foot of what Bergmann calls Labyrinth Hill.
The beds were made from old granite foundation stones from some of the mills, said Annette Spaulding, a historical society member, who was also working at the new garden beds.
Spaulding said that her son Michael Spaulding and local contractor Bucky Adams helped assemble the raised beds with the granite foundation stones. Spaulding said the design of the beds, four in a square, was in tribute to the Native Americans who camped and fished in the river. Others who helped were Lonnie Lisai and Dennis Harty, Bergmann said.
Bergmann said the historical society has been expanding the gardens at the park, slowly but surely, relying on volunteers and donations.
She said that Morning Star Perennials of Rockingham donated the plants, and owners Scott and Laurie Bolotin designed the four individual gardens and chose the plants, most of which are perennials, and which are designed to add color all summer long.
Bergmann said that the crew of historical society members who planted all morning included Bonnie North, Marjorie Ladd, Spaulding and herself.
“I was the director,” she laughed. “It took us a while,” she said. “They look spectacular.”
One pleasant mystery at the park is the addition of goldfish in the park’s small geothermal pond. Bergmann said she believes the goldfish were first seen last fall, and were not seen in the early spring. The pond is spring fed and doesn’t freeze completely during the winter, she said, but members thought the winter had killed the non-native fish off.
“Two weeks ago we couldn’t see any,” she said.
But the fish reappeared a couple of weeks ago, she said, and members suspect someone added them to the sometimes murky pond.
“I’m not sure, but there are now 10 to 12 fish. I think someone is replenishing them,” she said. The fish have proved to be a popular draw for kids, she said. “Kids come down all the time and count them,” she said. The goldfish are bigger than the fishtank variety, and appeared to be four or five inches long.
”They make such a lovely draw for families, the kids love them and an expert tells me it’s an ideal environment with all the algae and next winter with the geothermal...time will tell!” Bergmann wrote in a recent email.
According to Spaulding, the fish clean up any algae that develops in the pond, which is quite shallow in places and crisscrossed with fallen trees.
Bergmann also said that the historical society has installed new picnic tables, not made out of wood like the most recent ones, and that they are chained, to avoid the vandalism that was a problem last year.
Bergmann also noted that there were new safety signs around the park and at the entrance. Plants have been added around the grist mill, and she said they were expecting a new wood sign for the raised beds, and more plantings around the park.
“I think that’s pretty good for a short time!” she added.
Bergmann said the labyrinth was made with stone that was brought in to the site, and wasn’t made with stone from the mills’ foundations or walls.
The park can be reached from The Square, via Mill Street, and past the Adams Grist Mill, which is the main museum run by the historical society. The park is open every day from dawn to dusk.