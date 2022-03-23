CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Police are looking for a man who robbed the Riverside Motel with a handgun today at just past 7 a.m.
After brandishing a tan-colored, semi-automatic handgun, the man left with an undisclosed amount of money, driving away in a dark colored Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Vermont plates.
The suspect is a white male, about 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a brown and black jacket with a hoodie and a green mask, with dark colored pants that are closely cropped at the bottom with gray or black shoes with red laces, according to information from Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering.
Soon after the robbery, the Toyota was found in the Panda North Parking Lot in Brattleboro, about 1 mile away from the crime scene.
The vehicle was abandoned and was seized by police pending a search warrant. This vehicle had already been reported stolen to the Brattleboro Police Department earlier in the day, according to Chickering.
The Riverside Hotel is located just off of Route 9, over the bridge from Vermont into New Hampshire.
Anyone who might have information is urged to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 603-363-4233.