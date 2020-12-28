BRATTLEBORO — A 25-year-old Bellows Falls man is in custody and awaiting arraignment after he allegedly robbed a Canal Street business early today.
According to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department, police were told Korbyn Bacon claimed to have a weapon and had intimidated a woman before stealing items from her. Police said the woman was not physically injured.
The woman told police that Bacon fled on foot. He was found a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Police said he did not have a weapon on him when he was arrested.
Bacon was also found to have an active Vermont arrest warrant for not reporting in to probation and parole as required by a prior conviction for assault and robbery.
Bacon was cited with assault and robbery, retail theft and interference with access to emergency services.
Bacon is scheduled to appear in court later today.