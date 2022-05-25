HALIFAX — Tristan Roberts is running for the state representative seat opening up in his district after discovering the rewards of local service.
"I just see so much potential in our region with what wonderful businesses, people, the special beauty we have, and I just feel like it was a time in my life to look for ways to be more useful to my community," he said in an interview Wednesday. "I wasn't seeking this out but I have recently retired from full-time professional work in order to make space for new projects and new opportunities."
Roberts said John Gannon, who has "done a great service for three terms, isn't seeking reelection, and the Democrats pushed me and asked me to run."
Gannon announced his decision last week, saying he would like to spend more time with his wife and in his community of Wilmington. His Windham-6 district spans Halifax, Whitingham and Wilmington.
Roberts has served on the Halifax Select Board for just over a year. Having enjoyed the experience, after being cautious initially about getting involved in government because of the time commitments -- with his being a father and small business owner -- he has found it's "not as bad as it sounds and the rewards of working with people in town have been so huge."
For his entire life, Roberts has been registered as an Independent voter. Though he's running as a Democrat, he said he will continue to see himself as an independent thinker.
"My values, I think many of them, align with the Democratic party," he said. "And their policies, while many are a work in progress, have done a lot to advance the things I care most about, so I feel confident in being asked to be a member of their team."
With the Vermont Legislature being made up of citizens, Roberts said he believes lawmakers are problem solvers.
"I'm excited to contribute on the Democratic team, representing my district first, as well as my own values," he said.
Roberts runs a consulting business helping building product manufacturers remove chemicals from their materials to improve indoor environments in schools, hospitals, homes and offices. He also is a writer and a farmer, and has been writing a biweekly column for the Reformer.
Recently, Roberts started a new publishing platform devoted to environmental issues.
"I'm very much grounded in my farm here and my land here," he said, adding that he has been dedicated to sustainability, environmentalism and health his entire career. "We look all around the world and these things are under attack and under threat."
Roberts said he studies nature to apply insights to global problems.
One of his major campaign issues involves the economy.
"I really want to support small business growth and sustainable economic development in the region," he said. "There's a lot of great small businesses here or would like to be here, and many of those who have tried to expand have many obstacles to do so."
Roberts believes in taking "strong action" on climate change. He's part of a coalition of building product manufacturers, non-profit organizations and architects encouraging voluntary action to make improvements on this front.
That voluntary approach is good given the polarization in politics today, Roberts said. As a legislator, he envisions himself being in favor of coalition building.
Another important issue to Roberts is access to child care. He acknowledged that he's been very lucky to have some flexibility in his schedule with all the challenges presented by COVID-19, including remote schooling and quarantining.
"Systemically, child care is too expensive," he said. "There's not enough availability and you're seeing a lot of people who are parents themselves going into child care work to make ends meet, but they're not being paid a living wage so that's just wrong."
Roberts would like to see the Legislature work on the issue next year. Making progress in this area would bring "many cascading benefits," he said.
Regarding whether he would still serve on the Select Board if elected to state representative, Roberts said he "would love to serve in both positions if it's feasible but I'll have to evaluate when the time comes." He's volunteering to mentor Halifax residents interested in being on the board, as two seats are currently open after no candidates came forward in the last election.
Roberts will be running for state representative in the August primary.
"I think the voters in Halifax have gotten to know me as a problem solver who communicates openly, transparently and directly with my colleagues and voters," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting to know better the voters in the rest of the district, in Wilmington and Whitingham. If they see me out, I'd love to have a conversation. I would love to have everyone's support in the primary and hopefully in November."