BELLOWS FALLS — The business manager for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union told Rockingham school directors this week she was in danger of not having enough cash on hand to make payroll.
The problem, Flora Pagan said, was that the town of Rockingham hadn’t paid its quarterly $1.7 million share of ongoing school bond payments, and she said she hadn’t been able to get a response from Town Hall for more than a month.
Pagan told the directors Monday night that because she prioritized making payroll for the supervisory union’s employees, she asked the supervisory union’s bank for a grace period to come up with the bond payments, including Rockingham’s $1.7 million share. She asked the school directors if they could contact the town about the check.
At that time, Chairman George Smith offered help to Pagan. “How can we be of help to you?” Smith said, noting he could reach out and make some phone calls. He said he’d be “happy with a push.”
Pagan said Wednesday she finally had a check from the town of Rockingham, and she sent an employee to go pick up the check on Tuesday. She said the check was dated Nov. 3.
Shannon Burbela, the Rockingham town finance director, said in a series of emails Tuesday that it was a simple snafu and that the check had been “ready in the office.”
But Pagan pointed out the check was dated Tuesday, Nov. 3, and she said Rockingham knows it owes the school district that money and chooses to make quarterly payments. Pagan started the job at the WNESU this summer.
She noted that other towns in the supervisory union paid on time, and some towns even pay the full amount all at once, rather than quarterly.
Pagan said she started contacting the town in early October about its portion of the bond payment, and contacted several different people in the town office, but with no luck. She said sending an invoice for the amount seemed unnecessary. The first payment was due in early October, Pagan said
Burbela said she was exchanging emails with someone in the business office, not Pagan, and then the emails came back that the person was no longer employed at the supervisory union.
Burbela said she sent an email asking for an invoice in August, was told it wasn’t ready yet, and again in late October, and was then told that Teresa Taylor no longer worked at the business office.
The board is gearing up to tackle a budget for the 2021-22 school year, which School Director Jason Terry predicted would reflect “pretty tough times ahead of us.”
Superintendent Christopher Pratt said he was anticipating schools across the state would either level fund their budgets or make a percentage of cuts. Vermont continues to have a statewide drop in enrollments, he said.
In too many ways, Terry said, Montpelier leaders had “kicked the can down the road,” and left the local school districts to cope with “a perfect storm” of the coronavirus and the additional expenses of teaching children remotely.