BELLOWS FALLS — The chairman of the Rockingham Board of Listers had some bad news recently: the town, along with 165 other towns in Vermont, has been told by the state that its property values do not reflect fair market value and a reappraisal is needed.
Paul Noble told the Rockingham Select Board last week that Rockingham’s properties are being sold at rates about 20 percent higher than their current appraisal.
Noble said Rockingham is far from unique, as most of the towns in the state are already under the gun by the state Division of Property Valuation and Review to launch a reappraisal. He said 20 towns recently completed a reappraisal and more are gearing up.
He said Rockingham’s CLA (common level of appraisal) is at 83.45 percent. “Meaning, we are low,” he said. The state doesn’t get involved if the CLA is within 15 percent, he said. Once it is beyond that, “it triggers a lot of reappraisals.” Vermont law requires that property be valued at 100 percent of fair market value.
Most real estate experts blame the recent influx of out-of-state buyers during the pandemic for driving up real estate prices.
According to Noble, “prices have peaked and are starting to curve down, not drop off.”
Noble said that he and the other two elected listers will be tackling the reappraisal by themselves, rather than have the town hire a professional reappraisal firm, which would cost the town about $300,000.
Noble said the average cost for a professional reappraisal is $100 per property, and Rockingham has about 3,000 individual properties.
He said by having the elected listers do the reappraisal, it would save the town between $100,000 and $150,000.
Noble explained that investors are moving out of the stock market and putting money into real estate, driving up prices.
But he said one good sign in Rockingham is that people are starting to build houses. There are three houses now being built, he said. “It’s a start,” he said.
He said he and the other two listers, Mike Stack and Tad Dedrick, will be looking at 300 properties in the town, to verify the information on the listers’ property cards. “They are putting in a lot of effort,” he said. He said the listers will not be entering property without the property owner’s permission. Stack and Dedrick were elected last March.
He said the town will not be allowed to do a simple statistical reappraisal by the state, which involves using only data but not a traditional, on-site visit and examination of each property.
With a discussion about reappraisal, the talk inevitably turned to the value of the town’s biggest taxpayer, Great River Hydro, the owner of the hydroelectric station on the Connecticut River in Bellows Falls.
The town recently hired a specialty appraiser, Sansoucy Associates of Lancaster, N.H., to come up with an up-to-date value of the dam and generating station. Sansoucy did the hydro appraisals for both the town and the state of Vermont in the past.
Select Board member Rick Cowan said that Great River Hydro, which is owned by a Boston-based investment firm, is in the process of selling its entire hydro system on the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers to Hydro-Quebec. He said they “made a killing” in the pending sale for $2 billion.
Noble said that Great River made significant improvements in the Bellows Falls station, which is licensed for 49 megawatts. The entire system of 13 dams is licensed for 589 megawatts.
Noble said the dams and generating stations are evaluated not on the traditional property value, but on the value of the electricity it generates — and its revenue.
“We can’t use them as a cash cow,” Noble said.