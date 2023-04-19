BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham and its listers are unhappy with proposed legislation that would shift responsibility for property reappraisals from the towns to a centralized state tax office.
The listers met with the Rockingham Select Board on Tuesday night to update them on the proposed legislation, and the select board agreed that it is nothing Rockingham should support and should actively oppose.
The board heard a lengthy update from Lister Paul Noble, who said the bill, House Bill 480, was triggered in part by the fact that the state Department of Taxes told 165 Vermont towns that they had to conduct a reappraisal because their property values are out of date. Finding enough professional appraisers to handle such a widespread problem then triggered the decision to stop the state's reappraisal order, he said, leaving the towns in "limbo."
Noble said that Rockingham is one of those towns, but he said that the state Department of Taxes reversed itself, and put a hold on the reappraisal request.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said Wednesday that Rockingham opposed any shift from local control over reappraisal to a statewide bureaucracy. He said Rockingham, which is one of the towns targeted by the Department of Taxes to redo its property value list, is perfectly able to conduct a reappraisal.
"We believe the system works," said Pickup. Rockingham has three elected part-time listers.
He said the real problem lay with small towns, with limited staff and resources, and that the state would be better to reach out to the various regional planning commissions to help the small towns who are having troubles.
"It can work without the state being a big brother," he said.
The controversial bill was introduced by Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro. It passed the House in late March and is currently being worked on in the Senate Government Operations Committee. Kornheiser has said that Vermont is the only state in the country where reappraisals are the responsibility of the towns.
That's not true, said Pickup, who worked for several New York state communities before coming to Bellows Falls in 2020. Pickup said in all of the New York communities he worked for — all outside New York City — the municipalities handled the reappraisals.
Pickup and Noble both said that because the Department of Taxes has backed off on its reappraisal demand, it could give real estate prices time to "self-correct," in Pickup's words.
Noble said the real estate market was "unstable" currently, and that postponing any reappraisals made sense. Doing a reappraisal with what he called "bad data" would be an invitation to doing another reappraisal in the near future, he said.
He said the real estate market has changed profoundly due to various forces unleashed during the pandemic.
Real estate prices mushroomed during the pandemic, as Vermont was viewed as a safe haven for people, particularly those who could work remotely. With prices jumping substantially, the common-level of appraisal — which measures the accuracy of the listed value versus real estate sales — quickly got out of whack, triggering a reappraisal.
Noble said that property sales have slowed down in Rockingham, and that the local listers are doing an evaluation of 300 properties. He said that the reappraisal of Great River Hydro, which is the town's largest taxpayer as it owns the Bellows Falls hydroelectric plant, is being done by Sansoucy Associates , which was hired by the town last year. Sansoucy is an engineering firm from Lancaster, N.H., which specializes in doing power utility assessments.
