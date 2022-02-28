BELLOWS FALLS — Teachers and staff in the Rockingham school district will get a total of $1,000 in a "retention and appreciation" bonus if they return to their jobs next year.
In a 3-1 vote, the Rockingham School Board Tuesday night approved the policy, which would split the $1,000 into two payments — one soon and one at the start of school in 2022. The $300,000 district-wide for the bonuses could come from the district's $20 million in federal relief funds, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
The Rockingham board members went behind closed doors to discuss the policy and approved it in open session without any public discussion of what exactly they were approving.
School Board Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe was the lone voice against it, and McAuliffe asked Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert how she was voting on it. She joined director Megan Applegate and Jason Benson in approving the one-time bonus.
Money — about $300,000 to cover all the employees in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union — will come from the district's federal COVID-19 funds, according to Lambert. The $1,000 will be split into two payments — one $500 almost immediately to all staff, and the second half of $500 at the beginning of the new school year.
"We know that our staff has worked tremendously hard these last few years and teaching during COVID times has been extremely challenging," said Superintendent Andrew Haas, via email. "Noting that many teachers are leaving the profession due to the strain that has been put on teaching and the challenges we have faced in filling new positions, I wanted to use some of our funds to encourage staff to stay with WNESU and hopefully encourage others to join our great team."
JoEllen Barton, the WNESU human resources manager, said that 43 people left in fiscal year 2020, with 11 retirements, nine resignations, and 23 reduction in force and not returned. Barton said 66 people left in fiscal year 2021, with five retirements, 53 resignations, and six non-renewed contracts and two terminations. In the current year, so far 55 people, including 14 retirements, have left in the current year, with 38 resignations and three terminations.
Exit interviews with those people, Haas said, cited "stress, demands, strain." In a follow-up interview, Lambert said the idea for the bonuses came up in the district's ESSER fund committee. She said each of the four different school districts in the supervisory union would vote on the issue independently. She later apologized for not having a discussion in public about the bonuses. She said it wasn't a secret that the school district was having trouble filling vacancies, and that there are still teaching vacancies at the Bellows Falls Middle School.
McAuliffe said after the meeting that he was adamantly against the use of the ESSER funds as bonuses for staff, saying the money should be going to improve the lives and education of students who are coping with the effects of the pandemic.
McAuliffe said he viewed the board's decision as a mistake. "This is a classic example of government misappropriation of funds," he said. He said COVID-19 relief funds should go to people such as hospital workers, police and fire personnel and emergency medical personnel — those people who were on the front line.
Teachers and staff "got to stay home," he said. He also said he felt the bonuses should have been tied to a successful negotiation of the teachers' contract, which has been going on for more than a year.
Rockingham is the first school board in the district to offer the bonus, but other school districts have done it in Vermont and other parts of the country, she said.
Haas said via email after the meeting that he would be the only employee not to get the $1,000 bonus — assuming the employee stays for the next year. He said he declined the bonus because "the SU has been very good to me."
Haas said the use of ESSER funds for retention bonuses was approved by the state Agency of Education.
He said the school district is losing teachers and staff — and even in the middle of the school year, because of stress of dealing with COVID-19.
The supervisory union, which hires Haas, is set to discuss his contract Wednesday night.