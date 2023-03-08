BELLOWS FALLS — Voters overwhelmingly approved the proposed $10.2 million Rockingham school budget Tuesday during Australian balloting, 291-93.
There were no races for any town or school positions this year.
Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said after the Rockingham floor meeting Monday night that she was hopeful the budget would pass.
"People were very positive," she said. The budget was up about $500,000 from last year's budget, but still less than the fiscal year 2022 budget, she noted.
The schools have been able to accumulate some significant surpluses in the pandemic, in part because activities such as sports, were canceled, she said. The town voted to set aside $970,000 in surplus funds toward future capital projects, as well as using $350,000 to stabilize the tax rate, she said.
Voters reelected Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, but to a three-year seat instead of the one-year seat he had held for the last two years.
Select Board member Susan Hammond switched to Zimmer's one-year seat, and fellow Select Board member Rick Cowan also won reelection to a one-year seat.
On the school side, Rockingham School Director Bill Morse was reelected, and Caitlin Deschenes-Desmond, who was appointed last fall, was elected, as well.
At Bellows Falls Union High School, voters elected Michael Stack to a two-year seat, and Rob Weltz won a three-year seat via a write-in campaign. The Bellows Falls Union High School Board will have to fill a vacancy later this month because of the resignation of Director Margo Ghia.
Rockingham voters also elected three trustees for the Rockingham Free Public Library: Wendy Levy, Brady Weinstock and by write in, Virginia Massucco.