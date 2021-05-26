BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Development Review Board has approved the changes to the Windham Windsor Housing Trust’s $9.9 million Bellows Falls Garage housing project.
With the resolution about whether the 100-year-old building is considered historic — it isn’t, according to state officials — the Brattleboro-based housing group was given the go-ahead to demolish all but the 115 Rockingham Street facade of the former turn-of-the-century garage and build a new wood-framed structure in its place.
Peter Paggi, director of housing development for the housing trust, said Monday that construction likely won’t start until the fall. He said the housing trust still needs to secure a state permit for the housing project, as well as an environmental review from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
”Our only outstanding permit is our new state building permit. We are also working with the HUD Multifamily office in Boston on our HUD environmental review since the redesign of the building required a new Environmental Review. We expect to begin construction once these are both in place, most likely this fall,” he wrote in an email.
The housing trust had originally planned on renovating the unusual Art Deco concrete structure, but the needed repairs to the dilapidated structure proved too expensive. It would have added an additional $3 million to the cost of the original project.
With the changes, the project will now create 27 housing units, up one from the original 26.
The Rockingham Development Review Board earlier this month heard from Paggi of the housing trust, who detailed the changes in the project, which last year had received approval.
The number of housing units was increased from 26 to 27, and a rooftop garden and community space was eliminated in favor of another apartment, Paggi said. One street-level retail space is included in the project.
The building is not in the downtown historic district and is not considered historic because of its structural deficiencies, according to the town’s permit.
The permit granted by the Development Review Board stipulates that the housing trust must rent 15 parking spaces for the tenants in its building from the village of Bellows Falls or the town of Rockingham. The land trust bought an adjoining lot at 88 Canal Street and will create a parking lot for 11 vehicles there after demolishing a small garage.
During the hearing, one Canal Street neighbor, Robert McBride, spoke in favor of the project and he said he welcomes the redevelopment of the structure.
“I’m thrilled,” he said. “I look forward to more activity on Canal Street and I’m fully in support of the project as an abutter,” he said.
Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer questioned the elimination of the rooftop garden and community space, and the lack of direct access to Rockingham Street from the commercial space in the building. He said that having direct access was “really crucial” to the street.
Paggi said the rooftop space had to be converted to an apartment for financial reasons, to increase the cash flow for the project. He said having the access to the commercial space from the lobby was a move toward energy efficiency.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, the executive director of the housing trust, told the review board that the front facade would follow old photographs of the building.
“We are committed to non-residential commercial space,” she said.
Others, including Barbara Ternes of Bellows Falls, praised the housing trust for taking on such an ambitious project and listening to the community’s concerns.