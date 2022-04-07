BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Select Board on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the town to apply for a $1.8 million federal “earmark” to help fund the estimated $4 million renovation of the Bellows Falls train station.
The application, through the office of U.S. Rep. Peter F. Welch, D-Vt., would seek funding for one of 15 projects that the U.S House Appropriations Committee has allocated to Welch. The Committee has given each Member of Congress authority to nominate up to 15 community projects for inclusion in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills.
The Bellows Falls project would be seeking a Department of Transportation, transit infrastructure grant.
The town of Rockingham voted overwhelmingly last month to buy the train station, with the town appropriating $75,000 toward the purchase price. The purchase was approved on a 435-92 margin.
Town officials have said that appropriation would be the only local funding needed for the ambitious train station project, which would involve not only improving the Amtrak station, but also renovating the remainder of the building to accommodate a new business or businesses.
One scenario outlined for town officials this winter would be to establish a small brew-pub at the station, which is 100 years old. It replaced an earlier station that burned.
Since the vote on March 1, the town has applied for another state grant — a $200,000 downtown development grant — to help pay for the purchase, as well as emergency repairs to the station’s foundation.
Towns must apply to Welch’s office for the grant or “earmark” by April 18.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said Wednesday that the project would go forward even if the town isn’t able to secure the $1.8 million federal grant via Welch’s office. He said the town is looking at various grants and programs to improve the station and the rail service in Bellows Falls.
“We’ll just keep looking at other sources,” said Pickup, including state community development block grants. “It’s not a failure at that point,” he said.
Pickup told the Rockingham board Tuesday night that he was already working on a purchase and sales agreement with Vermont Rail Systems for the purchase of the rail station, which sits on state owned land. He said there was “back and forth” on the details of the agreement. The purchase price has been estimated at $235,000.
He said the goal is to have the purchase and sales agreement ready by June, with the purchase finalized in July. The town has estimated it would take about a year to secure enough federal and state grants toward the estimated $4 million project.
Other funding sources include some historic preservation grants, as well as state and federal tax credits.
The town hopes to hear later this month about the downtown grant. The overall timeline for construction at the train station includes a start date in April 2024, and completion in May 2025, according to Gary Fox, the Rockingham development director who is spearheading the project.