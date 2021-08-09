BELLOWS FALLS -- The price of getting rid of trash for people using the Rockingham transfer station is going up substantially, and the board nixed a suggestion to reinstate the popular 'swap shop.'
The Rockingham Select Board last week approved price increases for everything from bags of trash to refrigerators.
The base price is jumping from $1.25 to $2 for a 13-gallon (white) bag, $2.50 to $4 for a 30-gallon bag, and $3.75 to $6 for a contractor or 42 gallon bag of trash.
The board cited a $100,000 deficit in running the recycling center, which is actually located in Westminster.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, and a volunteer at the recycling center, had drawn up a list of fees that would go up, and the rest of the board -- after discussion -- approved them.
White goods, such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, will be charged $20, while washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves and water heaters will be $12. Golec said the higher fees for refrigerators and freezers are to cover the cost of removing the refrigerant gas.
Brown goods, such as box springs, mattresses, upholstered chairs, carpets and rugs will be placed on the scale and the charge is 20 cents a pound, the same fee for construction and demolition debris.
Rick Cowan, a Rockingham Select Board member, questioned whether the access sticker charged to out-of-town users should also go up since Rockingham taxpayers are subsidizing the center's operation. The sticker, which is free to Rockingham residents, costs out-of-town users $35.
For comparison, Charlestown, N.H., charges out-of-town people using its center $50. The board took no action on Cowan's suggestion, with Select Board member Susan Hammond saying she was concerned about any increase in roadside dumping.
One resident, Daniel Hoviss, asked the board to consider reinstating the so-called "swap shop" at the recycling center, where residents would leave items as varied as books to vacuum cleaners, free to others.
"I think it would be great to make it work for the community," he said.
Hammond said the town of Springfield runs a swap shop at its transfer center, but that people have to get approval from an attendant before leaving any materials. "It works very well, it's doable," she said.
Cowan said a swap shop helped keep usable items out of the waste stream.
Golec said labor costs at the recycle center have grown substantially because of the lack of volunteers, and he said it would take another person to run a swap shop. And he also said those going to the swap shop would create traffic problems. "They always park in the traffic flow," he said.
Labor costs have jumped from $17,000 to $80,000, he said, with eight people working. Part of the increase is the additional day the center is now open, he said.
Golec spoke out against reviving the swap shop. While the swap shop had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, he said the swap shop ended up costing taxpayers more money since so much of the stuff left was actually junk and had to be thrown away, at cost to the town.
Golec said that Rockingham was very popular with area residents, not just Rockingham residents, since Rockingham had the lowest disposal fees of other towns.
According to Golec, Springfield and Walpole, N.H., which both run recycling/transfer stations, have higher fees.
Others fees include $10 for a toilet, porcelain sink or shower and microwave oven, and $15 for a porcelain tub. Vacuum cleaners will be $5, working or non-working, Golec said.
As for tires, a car or light truck tire not on a rim is $6, on a rim is $10, a truck tire is $25, and a tractor tire is $125.
The new fees go into effect Sept. 1.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.