BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham will lease a portion of the town-owned gravel pit in Bartonsville to a Montpelier solar developer for the next 20 years.
The unanimous decision last week by the Rockingham Select Board came after months of discussion. The town had been approached by a handful of solar companies, eager to take advantage of the reclaimed gravel pit, which would yield any developer a high electric rate, according to state policy, which favors solar development on brownfield sites and gravel pits.
The board granted the 20-year contract to Novus Energy Development LLC, whose motto is “Energy with a bright future.”
The terms of the deal are more than double what its closest competitor offered, the board said during a meeting Wednesday night.
The lease will mean $13,000 a year to the town, while the other company was proposing royalties of $3,000 a year, according to Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec.
Alex Bravakis, managing member of Novus Energy Development, said Monday that his company is hoping for a 2022 construction start date.
He said the project would be out of sight of people passing on Route 103.
Bravakis, whose company also built the Rockingham Solar project on land owned by Andy and Candy Anderson in Bartonsville, said the project will apply for a certificate of public good from the Vermont Public Utilities Commission by Sept. 1.
He said the required 45-day notice will be going out to interested parties in the next day or so.
The net-metering project is working against a Sept. 1 deadline to take advantage of higher electric rates for the electricity it will generate.
Peter Bergstrom, the town’s energy coordinator and a member of the Rockingham Conservation Commission, which had advocated for a solar project on the town-owned gravel pit, said Novus won’t have to install so many solar panels because they are using state-of-the-art, double-sided panels.
Novus has constructed solar projects in towns and cities such as Montpelier, Barre Town, Barre City, Hardwick and Morrisville. The project in Bartonsville, which will be located on town-owned land behind the old Vermont State Police Bartonsville barracks, will be rated for 500 kW.
Bravakis said that the energy credits from the earlier solar project already go to the Town of Rockingham and the village of Bellows Falls, as well as the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center in Springfield.
Bravakis was in Bartonsville Monday afternoon to meet with Town Manager Scott Pickup on the next steps of the project.
Bravakis said it takes anywhere from three to nine months for solar projects to get through the Section 248 permit process. “It’s a great site, hopefully it will be approved quickly,” he said.
The Anderson solar site was also built on a former gravel pit, he said, and was completed in 2019.
For more information about Novus Energy, see www.novusenergydev.com.