BELLOWS FALLS -- The future has never been brighter in Bellows Falls, literally.
But despite the bright holiday lights recently installed in the trees on The Square in downtown Bellows Falls, there's been plenty of turmoil and change beneath the bright surface, and not all of it because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The French have a proverb that could be an unofficial motto for Rockingham and Bellows Falls:
Plus ca change, plus c'est la meme chose: The more things change, the more things stay the same.
Change, if not turmoil, has been a constant for Rockingham and Bellows Falls residents, particularly in the municipal manager's position.
"I've been talking to people who have lived here a lot longer than I have," said Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright. "It seems Bellows Falls blows up, or throws up, every few decades. Bellows Falls is constantly in a state of change. We change managers frequently. We change staff frequently. We expect a better outcome. That's normal for us."
In 2020, the town and village lost their municipal manager, Wendy Harrison, who had been on the job for only two years, and hired Scott Pickup, from a New York City suburb, to guide the town.
The village lost its police chief, which wasn't a surprise, since he had gone on an unexplained leave months earlier. A month later, some light was shed on the situation, as the village's longtime police dispatcher filed suit against the village and former Chief Ron Lake, as well as Sgt. Mario Checchi, alleging sexual harassment and other intimidation and bullying. The village even lost its police dog, as a cost-cutting move.
Rockingham and Bellows Falls have a long history of turmoil in the municipal building. The town, and its main village of Bellows Falls, share a manager 50-50, and two, five-member boards oversee the manager, who hires and manages everything else. Some people blame that dual set up as the cause of the managerial churning.
Before Pickup's hire (and the last 10 weeks appear to be going smoothly for Pickup, who unlike other managers, has a lot of experience as a municipal manager) it was a revolving door of sorts for the manager's position. The average previous stay in the position was about two years, with most of the managers leaving under a cloud, either fired or forced out with a golden handshake.
The departure of former police chief Lake came after he'd been on leave about four months, with no explanation other than it was a medical issue. Lake had been chief for about 14 years, coming to the village after time with the Windham County Sheriff's Department. In 2019, he announced he was seeking the sheriff's spot, which, ironically, was being vacated by former Bellows Falls Police Chief Keith Clark. Lake didn't get the post, but it put village officials on notice he was looking for another job.
By the end of the summer, the acting village manager had hired longtime Bellows Falls Police Sgt. David Bemis to be the new chief.
The coronavirus pandemic had a profound effect on the town and village, hitting the downtown business district hard, with restaurants and businesses closed in the first reaction to the pandemic. At year's end, several businesses had closed permanently, and others were just squeaking by.
Wright said the village and town stumble but ultimately get to their goal.
"It's taken us 40 years to build a park, that we started almost 40 years ago. We start, we stall, we halt, and we'll get it done," she said, referring to a small park on The Square, that is now envisioned as a memorial park in honor of two young Bellows Falls firefighters, Dana Fuller and Terry Brown, who died fighting The Star Hotel fire 39 years ago.
Wade Masure, the former longtime deputy fire chief in Bellows Falls, asked for a moment of silence Tuesday night during a joint Bellows Falls trustees and Rockingham Select Board meeting, to honor Fuller and Brown.
"Bellows Falls is constantly finding a way to take the best route we can. It's being re-envisioned," Wright said, referring to both the park and the town and village.
In a year of constant bad economic news -- many of the village's restaurants and bars are on the verge of permanent closure -- the village has taken heart in the new, bright downtown lights that were put up just before the Christmas holiday season. The lights represent a longtime goal.
"The lighting is for years to come," Wright said.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.