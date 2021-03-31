BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham and Bellows Falls turned their collective eyes Tuesday night to Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., with hopes of securing an $11 million federal budget earmark to pay for the repairs for the closed Vilas Bridge.
The Rockingham Select Board and the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees, meeting in joint session, each approved separate resolutions to Welch, formally requesting the earmark, or “community project” as they are being called. The deadline for such requests is in early April.
The town and village are hoping that the renewed federal funding program, and the emphasis by the new Biden administration on repairing the nation’s infrastructure, means that there will finally be some action on the bridge, which was closed by the state of New Hampshire 12 years ago because of the bridge’s deteriorating condition.
The bridge last year was placed on the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s 10-year list of capital projects, with engineering starting in 2022, and construction slated for 2028, according to Rockingham Manager Scott Pickup.
But the town and village are hoping the earmarks will translate into a more definite thing, since the Vilas Bridge has been on the New Hampshire transportation list before, only to fall off the list with no explanation.
New Hampshire owns close to 90 percent of the bridge — to the low water mark on the west (Vermont) shore of the Connecticut River — and Vermont has made offers in the past couple of years to either pay for 50 percent of the repairs, or even “front” the money for the project, which was last estimated at $10.2 million by New Hampshire officials, but the cost is expected to be higher.
The businesses in Bellows Falls said there has been a significant drop in business since the Vilas Bridge, which connects the downtown to the state of New Hampshire, was closed. There is another bridge, the New Arch Bridge, about a mile upstream from the Vilas Bridge, and it too is undergoing repairs this summer.
Access to the downtown, and The Island, a section of downtown Bellows Falls that includes the railroad station and the now-vacant site of the former Robertson Paper Mill, would be greatly increased if the Vilas Bridge is repaired and reopened, town officials said Tuesday.
Pickup said that he and other staff have been working closely with Welch’s office about the Vilas Bridge funding. Each congressperson can compile a list of 10 projects, and Rockingham and Bellows Falls are hopeful Welch includes Vilas Bridge on his list.
The Rockingham board also approved a second resolution to Welch in support of a second project involving the Bellows Falls train station and the former railroad hotel, the Hotel Windham, at a cost of $6 million, but only after Pickup and Gary Fox, the town’s development director, reassured both boards that it wouldn’t be in competition with the Vilas Bridge funding.
“The Vilas Bridge is what we want,” said Trustee James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, who has sharply criticized the Hotel Windham portion of the second project as a “boondoggle.”
The Hotel Windham is owned by a group of local business people, but it hasn’t been open for business in decades. Fox said the earmark centered around the train station would be a $1.5 million “private-public” partnership.
Under the plan, the town would purchase the railroad station, and rent most of it out to a business, while retaining a portion for the railroad station. Walkways and “streetscapes” would also be included, he said.
The town wants to attract new business to The Island, where the railroad station is located. The earmark would help finish off the top floors of the Hotel Windham, he said.
He said Welch’s office has assured him that submitting both projects would be “helpful” in future funding if an earmark wasn’t successful.
Select Board member Rick Cowan said he has talked with state Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D-Windham 3, whose district includes Rockingham, and she said she is willing to sponsor a resolution in the Vermont Legislature in favor of the funding request for the Vilas Bridge.
Cowan said he would also talk with state Rep. Leslie Goldman, D-Windham 3, about joining Partridge on the resolution. The board gave Cowan the go-ahead to pursue the issue with Partridge and Goldman.