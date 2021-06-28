BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham and the village of Bellows Falls have “parted company” with its finance director, Shannon Burbela, after a critical audit report and other examination found numerous problems and deficiencies in the village and town’s books dating back to 2019.
Burbela’s last day was June 14, according to Municipal Manager Scott Pickup. She was paid about $76,000 a year from the town, village and the village’s water and sewer departments, according to Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright.
Pickup said Burbela, a resident of Chester, would remain as a consultant to the town and village as it sorts through various issues, including pending litigation against the village while Burbela was also acting as personnel director.
Pickup said he preferred not to say that Burbela was fired. “Just say ‘we parted company,’” he said. “It made more sense for us to go our separate ways.”
“We weren’t going to make progress and it was time for us to make a change,” he said.
Burbela was hired in December 2018 by former manager Wendy Harrison, but in 2020 assumed many additional responsibilities after Harrison’s administrative assistant left and a replacement wasn’t hired. Three town hall employees were laid off by then acting-manager Chuck Wise a year ago, adding to the shortage of staff.
Burbela has been on medical leave for several months this winter and spring, but Pickup said her departure is not connected to her illness.
According to documents from both the village’s professional auditor which covered the 2019-2020 fiscal year, as well as a memorandum from the New England Municipal Resource Center, dated Thursday, which Pickup brought in recently to help sort out the financial mess, the financial reporting problems date back at least two years and include sloppy bookkeeping, lack of financial oversight, mismanagement, and mis-categorizing various expenses and revenues. The town was mistakenly charged sales tax on certain items when it should have been exempt, the reports said. Another problem involved the town allowing people to pay by credit card, but charging an inadequate fee to cover such costs, costing the town $1,000 a month in fees.
The so-called “management letter” from RNR Smith of Buxton, Maine, which covered the year ending June 30, 2020, was given to the Bellows Falls trustees late last month, and Pickup reassured the board at that time that he was working to address the problems.
Despite the many problems detailed in the audit and referenced by Stoddard’s letter, Pickup said in a telephone interview Monday, there were no missing funds or evidence of criminal behavior. “There is no ‘feasance’ of any kind, ‘mal’ or otherwise,” said Pickup, who started in the joint manager position last October after a lengthy career in municipalities in Westchester County, New York.
Pickup, in a memo to the joint boards dated last Friday, said he and NEMRC were working to re-establish the “accuracy” of the town and village’s financial reports, but said it would be a lengthy process and he thanked other town hall staff for helping with the extra work and requirements.
Cynthia Stoddard of NEMRC, who is working on the village and town’s finances, wrote in a memo that the town and village’s bank statements had not been reconciled since at least July 2020. And in a letter to the Rockingham Select Board and the Bellows Falls Village Trustees, she detailed many errors made in the various financial reports that she was working to correct.
“It was discovered that the last bank reconciliation in the NEMRC system was done for July 2020 bank statement and I could not find any evidence of any others months being done,” Stoddard wrote.
“Wow!” said longtime Bellows Falls Village Trustees James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, when portions of Stoddard’s memo were read to him.
McAuliffe said he was unaware that Burbela, whom he had questioned sharply in the past about her work, had parted ways with the town and village.
“We struggled,” he said, when the trustees asked Burbela for financial information. “Shannon came in with great expectations,” he said.
He said that, while the audit report was highly critical, he was the only trustee to voice concern at the late May meeting where it was presented. “There weren’t problems that went to a material finding,” he said.
The timing of the discovery of the financial problems and Burbela’s departure “couldn’t come at a worse time,” McAuliffe said, as the town and village both close their financial books on Wednesday.
Pickup said there would likely be problems lingering for a while. “The goal is to use a ‘soft closing,’” he said. “We’re working on it.”
McAuliffe said that while many people did not reconcile their monthly bank statements, it was unacceptable for the town and village’s finance director not to keep the municipal statements up to date.
McAuliffe, who prior to retirement had a background in finance, said he was part of the hiring committee that hired Burbela back in 2018. He said he was confident she could do the job, even though she didn’t have a background in municipal finance.
Pickup said he would ask the Rockingham Select Board and the Bellows Falls Village Trustees to appoint one person from each board to work with him on a finance committee to address many of the problems being uncovered. McAuliffe said he hoped to be appointed to that committee.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said Monday afternoon she had not been informed that Burbela and the village had finally parted company, but she said she was well aware there were problems with her work, and that work was not being completed.
Wright said the trustees would ask Burbela for financial information, and it was hardly ever available. “Now we know why,” she said. “She hadn’t balanced the books. She wasn’t doing anything.”
The two boards are on a summer schedule and are only meeting monthly; Tuesday evening is one of the four joint board meetings that are held every year.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, did not return a message seeking comment, nor did Susan Hammond, vice chairwoman of the Rockingham board.
Pickup said he would start the process immediately to find a new finance director, working with the new finance committee.