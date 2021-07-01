BELLOWS FALLS — After months of on-again, off-again discussion, the town of Rockingham and the village of Bellows Falls have told the Vermont Agency of Transportation “no thanks” to its driverless car experiment.
The automatic car project would have allowed a private company to come in and use local roads to test the vehicles.
In Vermont, only the town of Springfield has signed up for the experiment, and now with the Rockingham-Bellows Falls rejection, only the town of Alburgh has expressed interest, state officials said.
During one of their regular joint meetings this week, the Rockingham Select Board and Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees failed to even muster a motion on the issue, with Agency of Transportation officials watching via Zoom.
Only Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright had full-on enthusiasm for the project, although Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham board, said he “wasn’t opposed” to the experiment.
Others voiced strong opposition to the plan, which is being promoted by Joe Segale of the Agency of Transportation, assisted by Michael Obuchowski, a current state employee who represented Rockingham in the Legislature for decades.
Obuchowski said it was “testing a new technology” that could benefit many local people in the long run.
Wright argued that by joining the project, the town and village would exert more control over its roads. Otherwise, she said, the state could pass legislation that gives the state complete control over the driverless car testing. Commercial uses, she said, “are the way to go.”
“Opting in gives us flexibility,” she said.
Segale said no driverless car company had come forward to launch the testing, and there was no guarantee it would happen. He said response statewide had been light, and he said currently only the town of Alburgh, in far northwestern Vermont, had expressed any interest except for Springfield.
Golec said that nationwide there has been a recent rash of crashes involving the driverless cars, and he questioned whether the technology could adjust to Vermont’s weather — specifically the snow-covered roads.
Bellows Falls Village Trustee Jeff Dunbar asked Segale what the benefit was for the two communities. “Why would we want to subject ourselves to that?” Dunbar asked.
Segale said that if the town and village did sign on to the testing, it could opt out any time.
Obuchowski said automated vehicles could have many benefits to a community like Bellows Falls, which lacks most public transportation. A lot of money can be saved, he said, by the driverless cars, with transportation being an “on-call” situation.
Villlage Trustee Wade Masure questioned why none of Vermont’s larger towns and cities were signing up for the testing. “Let them do it and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.
Obuchowski said the testing companies were looking for “critical mass,” since Rockingham borders Springfield.
The state has automatic access to Class 1 state highways, such as Route 103 and 5, and up for discussion Tuesday night were the local roads, including Route 121.
Dunbar said the testing could place “another burden on limited resources,” a reference to the under-staffed police department.
Masure urged the two state officials to come back in 10 years “with more information.”
Sensing she was supporting a losing cause, Wright, who was running the meeting said, “It’s clear it’s not going anywhere.”