BELLOWS FALLS — Taxes are going up in both Rockingham and Bellows Falls, but by a relatively modest amount.
In Rockingham, the Rockingham Select Board last week approved a new tax rate of $1.15, up from $1.12, slightly more than a two percent increase, according to Alyssa Harlow, the town and village finance director.
Harlow said for Bellows Falls village residents, the tax rate went up a penny, from 0.618 to 0.629 per $100 of assessed value. Bellows Falls village trustees met for one minute to set the tax rate, she said.
According to Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, the board actually had to rescind a tax rate the board set back in January of $1.16, and were able to reduce the increase to three cents, which brought it down to $1.15.
Harlow said the Rockingham Grand List of taxable properties increased from $4,708,357 to $4,756,592.
She said the tax bills went out two weeks later than usual due to a new state computer program used by the listers.