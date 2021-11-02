BELLOWS FALLS -- Rockingham schools have been without a crossing guard on School Street near Central Elementary School since last June, when longtime crossing guard Cass Wright got side swiped by a speeding car and quit a week later.
Wright, co-owner of Green Mountain Traffic Control of Bellows Falls, quit out of safety concerns, according to school officials and his wife Deborah Wright, who co-owns the business with Cass.
"It was getting extremely dangerous," said Deborah Wright.
Getting a guard back on the crossing beat was the subject a meeting last week, Interim Superintendent Andy Haas told members of the Rockingham School Board Monday evening.
Haas said the meeting included the Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis, Rockingham Municipal Manager Scott Pickup, Cass' wife, Deborah Wright of Green Mountain Traffic Control and Jim DeBell, the school district's facilities manager.
As a result, the police department has promised to pay more attention in the mornings and afternoons when school gets out, and to even park an unmanned cruiser in the vicinity, Haas said.
And Cass Wright will be back at his post starting Nov. 15, his wife Deborah said Tuesday.
She said their company had been providing the service to the school district for nine years. They charge for two, 45-minute shifts a day, five days a week, she said. Many traffic control companies want to charge a four-hour minimum, she said.
She said her company never had a contract with the school district under former Superintendent Christopher Kibbe, an arrangement that continued under former Superintendent Christopher Pratt.
And getting someone else to do the crossing guard duties has been very difficult, Haas said, noting he had even thought of asking a para-professional to work outside the school, and paying them overtime to do the job.
Two weeks ago, a young student was injured on Atkinson Street (not at the School Street crossing) shortly after school let out.
The biggest problem is speeding and that people don't stop at the stop signs at the intersection of School and Atkinson streets, in front of the former YMCA building, everyone said.
And because Atkinson Street is actually U.S. Route 5, any traffic changes have to be approved by the state, Deborah Wright said. The village and town are in the process of applying for a state grant that would add warning signs and warning lights, to better control the speeders. "We have no calming devices," she said.
"It's a four-way stop at that intersection, and people routinely drive right through it," Deborah Wright said.