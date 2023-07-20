BELLOWS FALLS — There are two new representatives to the Bellows Falls Union High School Board, one from Rockingham and one from Westminster.
Deborah Wright is the new Rockingham representative to the BFUHS Board.
Jamie Storrow is the new Westminster appointee, according to Westminster Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles.
In a unanimous decision Monday evening, the Rockingham School Board chose Wright, who served on the BFUHS board until March, to fill the position left vacant by the resignation of Margo Ghia. The other candidate was Brenda Farkas, who also was a former BFUHS board member and did not run for reelection in March.
"Thank you for the vote of confidence," said Wright, describing herself as "a squeaky wheel ... who does the homework and provides an alternative voice."
Wright, who is also the former Bellows Falls village president, was the unanimous choice over Farkas, who had been appointed by the BFUHS board after Town Meeting to fill the Ghia vacancy on the board. But it turned out her appointment was improper since state law calls for the local town school board to make the decision, rather than the union board itself, said Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham board.
Lambert said the law was changed in 2017 concerning appointments to union school boards.
Farkas, like Wright, had been on the BFUHS board until March Town Meeting. Wright told the board Monday night she didn't run for reelection because "she needed a break from the politics" of the board, but said she was ready to get back to work.
Farkas said she had intended to run for reelection, but was late getting her petition in.
Board members asked Farkas and Wright several questions about their thoughts regarding the school, its curriculum, what changes they would like to see and whether they thought the board could do more to help children reach their potential.
Board member Bill Morse asked Farkas, who attended the meeting via Zoom, what changes she would support in the curriculum of the high school.
"I think communication is a big problem on the board," Farkas said. "It's a cliche, but together, we are better."
Wright, who was at the meeting in person, said she feels students need more help and practical instruction in getting ready for the work world outside of school to be "a citizen of the world."
Wright said she and her husband had founded their business 20 years ago, Green Mountain Traffic Control, and that she has worked since she was 15 years old.
Farkas said she and her husband are pastors of Living Hope Fellowship, which is in Rockingham, and she also does respite care work.
Voting for Wright were board members Morse, Christopher Kibbe, James "Jiggs" McAuliffe, and Caitlin Deschenes-Desmond. Lambert did not vote.
Wright joins Lambert, Michael Stack, Rob Weltz and BFUHS Chairman Jason Terry as the Rockingham representatives on the BFUHS board.
Also jointing the BFUHS board is Jamie Storrow of Westminster. The Westminster board chose Storrow to fill the position on the BFUHS board left vacant by the resignation of longtime member Molly Banik, who was serving as chairwoman of the BFUHS board.
Charles, the Westminster board chairwoman, said Storrow works remotely for a national non-profit organization that focuses on sustainable agriculture research and education.
"She is a community-minded communications specialist with management and budget-related experience. She has two young children, the first of which will be in kindergarten at the Westminster Center School this fall," Charles said in an email.
Charles said Storrow had sent the Westminster board a letter of interest as well as her resume, in advance of the July 6 meeting when the board made its decision.
She said Storrow came in person to express her interest and qualifications.
"We talked with her at the meeting, and voted unanimously to appoint her to this interim role to fulfill Molly Banik's term until Town Meeting in 2024. She indicated interest in running for the seat when this interim role is complete," Charles said.