BELLOWS FALLS — By a close 3-2 vote, the Rockingham Select Board Wednesday night finally made a decision on replacing the decrepit Depot Street Bridge.
The majority of the board chose a $7.2 million plan, which will move the canal crossing from its current location, and place it further north. A pedestrian bridge will be built in the location of the current Depot Street Bridge, which will be removed.
Voting for the more expensive solution were Select Board members Richard Cowan, Bonnie North and Elijah Zimmer. Voting against it because of the cost were Chairman Peter Golec and Board member Susan Hammond.
Cowan made the motion to go with the so-called “off-alignment” location, which will connect The Island behind the old Bellows Falls Garage, taking up some of Centennial Park on The Island.
Two years ago, the Rockingham board rejected moving the bridge location as too expensive, but the Vermont Agency of Transportation discovered serious financial consequences to rebuilding in the current location, which prompted another round of designs and review.
Golec spoke strongly against moving the bridge upstream, saying that the town couldn’t afford a total of three bridges crossing the Bellows Falls Canal. He said that he spent weeks tallying truck traffic headed to The Island, and in his opinion the level of truck traffic didn’t warrant the more expensive bridge.
The Bridge Street Bridge, located near the Bellows Falls Post Office, is also due to be replaced in a few years because of deterioration, and handles the majority of the traffic.
Cowan, North and Zimmer also said the off-alignment bridge, while about $800,000 more expensive, would be built to last for the next 50 years. Rockingham and Bellows Falls officials hope that The Island, the area carved out more than 200 years ago by the construction of the Bellows Falls Canal, will become a center of redevelopment and job creation.
Cowan said the pedestrian bridge is needed to link the downtown area with The Island, including the Bellows Falls train station and The Waypoint Center, not to mention all the parking spaces on The Island.
Hammond said she actually likes the idea of the off-alignment bridge and a pedestrian bridge to link the downtown, but that the cost was the deciding factor to her.
Golec questioned how the town would pay for it, saying that he calculated the new bridge would add two cents to the Rockingham tax rate for the next 30 years.
Town Manager Scott Pickup and Cowan said there is a possibility the town could use some of its coronavirus relief money to lessen the impact on the local taxpayer.
Golec questioned whether Rockingham voters would approve a bond issue to pay for the more expensive bridge, which would set back the project even further.
There have been suggestions of converting the current concrete arch bridge to a “Bridge of Flowers” type crossing, but it was revealed that leaving the old bridge in place was too much of a financial liability to the hydroelectric station downstream of the canal.