BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Select Board had two choices Tuesday night: cancel Town Meeting in two weeks, or pass a motion it hoped would "cure" past procedural mistakes regarding Australian balloting.
The board unanimously rejected the first option, which was laid out by the board's chairman, Peter Golec. The ballots have already been printed, Golec said, and cancellation would only lead to more confusion.
Instead, the board unanimously voted for a motion that retroactively approves voting for all the 2022 individual money articles by Australian ballot.
"It's a tangled up mess," Golec said on Wednesday, more than once.
Town Attorney Stephen Ankuda agreed with Golec's assessment.
"The law is confusing," he said, but according to Ankuda's reading of the two laws passed by the 2021 and 2022 Legislatures to deal with the COVID-19 complications affecting town meeting, last year's vote to switch to Australian balloting stands and met all the legal requirements.
Ankuda said "you can only vote to change to Australian balloting by Australian balloting," which is what the town did successfully last year.
"It passed in conformity with existing law," he said.
He said things got complicated when the 2022 Legislature ruled out voting on a permanent switch -- but only for 2022.
The 2022 Rockingham warning calls for almost all issues to be voted by Australian ballot, and the Select Board reaffirmed that Tuesday night.
The board should have taken that vote in January, Golec said, when it was establishing its Town Meeting warning, but it didn't. He blamed it on the confusing law passed only days earlier by the Legislature.
Golec said Wednesday in a telephone interview that the problems can be traced back to confusing legislation passed in both 2021 and 2022 that allows towns to switch to Australian balloting for that one year because of concerns about COVID-19.
Last year, Rockingham voters on an overwhelming vote, 428 to 138, agreed to permanently switch to deciding the town budget and the library budget by ballot. Both those articles were put on the warning by petition, Golec said.
Ankuda said that vote was valid, and from now on Rockingham will vote on its town budget and library budget by Australian ballot.
Rockingham resident Steve Crofter had first raised questions about the legitimacy of the 2022 Town Meeting warning two weeks ago, and Golec and Town Manager Scott Pickup also said they were seeking clarification.
Golec said he had been working on the very confusing issue for at least two days, and had talked with Ankuda and had also been trying to get ahold of Will Senning, the director of elections for the Vermont Secretary of State's office.
Senning didn't return messages on Wednesday.
Ankuda declined to comment on the issue before talking with Pickup and Golec. He later clarified the issues.
Golec said Rockingham is holding an informational meeting, either in person or via Zoom, on Feb. 28, to answer any questions from the public and explain the town's spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year. He noted that voting -- by Australian ballot -- will take place the next day at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street.
"It's just crazy. I can hear the questions now," said Golec, who is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the Select Board. "It's going to get real interesting."
He said he had proposed the motion, voted on Tuesday night, "to make sure we are covered."