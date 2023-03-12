ROCKINGHAM — A three-car crash left the three drivers injured.
At about 2 p.m. Sunday, the Vermont State Police responded to the incident near 1703 Route 103 in Rockingham. Police said Grant Taylor, 64, of Acworth, N.H., who was driving a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, was traveling northbound when he crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck a 2013 Toyota Rav4 being operated by Carrie Bashaw, 53, of North Clarendon, near head on.
After the crash, both vehicles spun out and Taylor hit a 2018 Jeep Cherokee being operated by Jared Pasetsky, 28, of Pound Ridge, N.Y.
Police said vehicles operated by Taylor and Bashaw came to a position of uncontrolled rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane.
Taylor received moderate injuries in his mid section and went to Springfield Hospital. His vehicle was totaled after its driver and rear sides were damaged.
Bashaw went to Springfield Hospital for minor injuries to her neck, back and face. Her vehicle was totaled after its driver side and rear end were damaged.
Pasetsky suffered minor facial injuries. His vehicle was totaled after its front end was damaged.
State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Game Wardens, Rockingham Fire Department, Bellows Falls Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance, and J&M Towing.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600.