BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham voters debated allowing the legal sale of cannabis within their town during their informational Town Meeting Monday night.
There were arguments on both sides of the issue during the meeting held in the Lower Theater in the Town Hall, with supporters saying if townspeople voted no, the town would be “an island” surrounded by change.
Betsy Thurston, executive director of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, said she has already been approached by someone interested in opening up a shop.
But, she told the 40 people in attendance in person and the 50 people on Zoom, this business is not interested in downtown Bellows Falls.
Thurston urged townspeople to vote in favor of the retail cannabis question, saying it would only help downtown Bellows Falls.
While one resident has spoken vehemently against cannabis edibles, Thurston said she knew people who used the edibles “and they feel safe” and they feel they are receiving a safe dosage of the THC contained in cannabis.
“I hope Rockingham approves this. We’re not on an island,” she said.
Resident Jonathan Wright likewise spoke in favor of retail sales. “It’s legal in Vermont,” he said, noting the state can place restrictions on the usage, much as it does on the sale of alcohol and tobacco.
But on the other side of the debate was William Morse, a candidate for the Rockingham School Board, who said he doesn’t favor allowing the sale of cannabis, despite its legality.
He said he is concerned about the advertising any business could use to attract people to the shop, and he referred to the billboards along Interstate 91 in Massachusetts directing drivers to pot shops.
Select Board member Rick Cowan, who is running for re-election, has pushed to get the cannabis question on the Rockingham ballot.
He told Morse that the state’s Cannabis Control Board would be “making most of the rules” about how cannabis would be advertised and promoted.
Laura Schairbaum of Greater Falls Connections said no one under the age of 21 would be allowed into the cannabis store, and that all products would contain warning labels.
But she said the town should consider establishing its own cannabis control board “to protect our kids.” The stores can only be controlled on the local level via zoning regulations, Schairbaum said. Currently, stores are prohibited within 500 feet of a school.
Morse said by allowing retail cannabis sales the town is “sending a very confusing message to our kids.”
Rena Morin said she watched kids sell marijuana to other kids at Central Elementary School, and she said it is better for children to have cannabis that isn’t contaminated with other drugs.
“I’d rather they get clean pot,” she said.
The town’s proposed budget of $6.3 million drew some discussion.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said the proposed budget would result in taxes going down a penny, from $1.08 per $100 of assessed value, to $1.07.
Golec said COVID-19 has hit the town-owned Bellows Falls Opera House hard, and that attendance is about 50 percent of what it was before the pandemic. While the town has received at least two grants to support “shuttered venues,” it is likely the town will face a tough decision in a year if attendance continues to lag.
On the proposed $75,000 town contribution toward the purchase of the historic 1921 Bellows Falls train station, Golec said the select board is in favor of the plan.
When one person asked why a private developer isn’t involved in the project, Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox said there is an interested party, but that it isn’t willing to “go public” yet.
Fox called it “a historic opportunity,” given that there are $550 billion in federal rail funds available toward improving rail travel.
“It leverages a lot,” he said of the $75,000.
