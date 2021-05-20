BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham is interested in allowing a solar development at the town-owned gravel pit in Bartonsville, but with conditions.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup will draw up a formal request for proposals, which will clarify the conditions the town would impose on any development. The board expects to finalize the conditions at its next meeting, June 2.
Five solar companies have approached the town about either buying or leasing the property, which is south of the former Vermont State Police barracks, and wedged between Route 103 and the Williams River. It has access both north and south of the barracks, which is currently being used as a truck-driving school. At one point, the town tried to buy the barracks from the state, but the price was too high.
Rockingham’s highway foreman Andy Howarth told the board that while portions of the gravel pit are exhausted of materials and capped, it is far from its useful life and he urged the board not to sell the parcel to the solar developers. The town is still removing gravel from a portion of the site, and the town also stores topsoil and road material there that couldn’t be easily transferred somewhere else, he said.
Howarth said he believes the land is too valuable for a solar development, and would be good housing lots once the gravel is gone eventually. He noted that housing prices have skyrocketed and would likely remain high for the foreseeable future.
The board, with at least one solar company watching via Zoom on Wednesday evening, debated access points and the best use of the property. State energy law gives developers a higher rate when they use sites such as gravel pits, rather than agricultural land.
In the end, the board voted 4-1, with Chairman Peter Golec opposed, to have Pickup draw up the document outlining conditions for future developers, for a five megawatt facility.
Tom Hand of MHG, a solar developer from Manchester, said the board needs to send any developer a clear signal that it wants to proceed with a solar development in order to get the best bids. The board agreed that it would only lease the land, and not sell it, as at least two of the companies said they preferred.
Pickup said one consideration for the solar developers would be the dust and dirt that come from a gravel pit. He said he and Golec, and later Select Board member Bonnie North, had walked the pit to get a good idea of the layout.
Some areas of the gravel pit have been used and covered with topsoil and seeded, Howarth said, as required under the town’s Act 250 land use permit.
He said the town didn’t want to give up to a solar developer the almost eight acres the town is still using.
“It’s an active pit,” Pickup said.
North said the long-term lease to a solar developer could be used to offset the expected high portion of the town’s share of the new Depot Street Bridge, whichever option the town settles on.
Pickup and Howarth said that since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the town had used the gravel pit to stockpile debris that the town took from the rivers, as well as other material.
While the board voted in favor of Pickup drawing up the formal ‘request for proposals,’ such action does not commit the town to entering into an agreement with any company, said Select Board member Susan Hammond.
Hand urged the boards to come to a decision, one way or another. “If you want to get good bids,” he said, the bidders need to know the town “actually wants to do this.”
“It’s hard to bid with confidence,” he said, if the town is not convinced it’s a good thing.
North told Hand that the developers would know after the June 2 meeting whether the town wants to go forward.