BELLOWS FALLS — There was a collective exhale of relief this week when consultants for the state Agency of Transportation said they would not be closing Interstate 91 and diverting traffic onto Route 5 in Rockingham for a major culvert replacement project.
The state outlined plans for the $14.7 million job for the Rockingham Select Board on Tuesday evening. The project would replace a 60-plus year old culvert that funnels Little Commissary Brook under the interstate, in the vicinity of Alden Road, about three miles north of Exit 6.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said after the meeting that detouring the heavy interstate traffic onto Route 5 for six months or longer would have been "a disaster."
Pickup said he was very pleased that the state has chosen not to send traffic onto local roads.
Instead, engineers for HNTB, a national engineering firm that is working on the project for the state, said it would recommend shifting traffic to one-way, two lane crossover for the two year duration of the project.
Replacing the culvert is complicated, according to HNTB engineer Timothy Poulin, because the culvert is under 40-50 feet of fill. He said the galvanized metal culvert is 330 feet long, and was built in 1965.
Poulin said Route 5, which is known as Missing Link Road locally, does have some significant drawbacks already for accommodating heavy traffic, including an existing bridge that is very narrow.
The culvert is rusting, he said, and within 10 years would be in danger of collapse.
Adam Goudreau, the project engineer for the Agency of Transportation, said in an email after the meeting that the preferred alternative for replacing the culvert was a pre-cast concrete structure. He said that because there was little public comment at Tuesday's meeting, the state was going ahead with the design.
"We are transitioning from the scoping phase of this project into design. Having received minimal comment from the public at Tuesday’s meeting, we will be finalizing the preferred alternative and moving to design," he said.
"At this stage, we do not intend to close the interstate for this project. Instead, we will maintain traffic on the interstate using crossovers and phasing the construction of the new structure. Short, nighttime closures may be necessary for installation and removal of the crossovers," he said, noting they wouldn't be longer than eight hours. Traffic would be detoured onto Route 5 during those brief closures, he said.
Little Commissary Brook starts in the area of Parker Hill and travels down to the Connecticut River, going under both Interstate 91 and Route 5, just north of Alden Road.
The culvert that will be replaced is 250 feet north of Alden Road, Poulin said.
There is no cost to Rockingham for the $14 million project, Pickup said, but the state and its engineers were presenting the plan as part of federal requirements. According to Goudreau, the state contributes 10 percent of the cost, while the Federal Highway Administration pays the remaining 90 percent.
"It wouldn't make it another 10 years," he said.
Rehabilitation of the culvert boils down to three options, he said, some of which would reinforce the existing culvert but narrow or reduce its capacity for carrying flood water.
Putting a new pipe through the existing culvert or spraying it with a thin layer of concrete would "further constrict the waterway," Poulin said.
Further complicating the overall interstate construction picture, he said, is that the Springfield interchange at Exit 7 is also due to have major work done on it, and it wouldn't make sense to divert more traffic through it.
The concrete tunnel under the Interstate 91 that carries Alden Road is also slated for work in the future, he said.
At any rate, construction wouldn't begin until 2025 and would be completed in 2026 or 2027. Construction would last two years with traffic in both ways, he said.
Crossovers extend the construction duration, he said, and there are complicating factors at the site for building the crossovers.