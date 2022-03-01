BELLOWS FALLS — Voters re-elected Select Board members Elijah Zimmer and Rick Cowan during Town Meeting elections Tuesday, and overwhelmingly approved buying the Bellows Falls train station and allowing retail cannabis operations in town.
Voters also elected former School Superintendent Chris Kibbe and current Rockingham Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert to seats on the Rockingham School Board, in the only contested races. Kibbe actually defeated Lambert for her three-year seat, but she had also run for a two-year seat.
"We bought a railroad station," announced Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec, who ran unopposed for his three-year seat on the board. At the board's organization meeting immediately after the vote results were announced, he was re-elected chairman.
Gary Fox, the Rockingham development director who has spearheaded the move to purchase and rehabilitate the train station, said "the vote is our marching order to keep the process moving and go to the next step, which is immediately requesting select board approval to file grant application, due March 7, to the Downtown Transportation Fund for $200,000 toward purchase and immediate repairs."
"The resounding 83 percent of votes supporting contributing an increase in their taxes to support this project tells the grantors and funders that the community supports this to the point of putting skin in the game," said Fox after the vote.
"We appreciate the voters support of this important community economic development initiative," he said.
All money articles, including the Rockingham town budget, the Rockingham school budget and the Bellows Falls Union High School budget all won favor with Rockingham voters, with the tallies not even close.
The town budget was approved 435-71, the Rockingham school budget, 414-102, and the BFUHS budget 414-108. The budget for the Rockingham Free Public Library also was approved, 391-118.
The various school articles to use surplus funds to reduce taxes in the coming years passed on strong margins.
Zimmer was the top vote getter with 360 votes, with Cowan close behind with 347. Former Select Board member Stefan Golec trailed with only 150 votes, and newcomer William Crowther had only 46 votes.
On the school side of things, Kibbe, who retired four years ago as superintendent of schools for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, easily beat Lambert for her three-year seat on the board, 314-153.
But Lambert had also filed for a two-year seat on the board, and that she won with 261 votes, with 112 write-in votes, presumably for Lambert's announced challenger Rick Holloway.
The town voted overwhelmingly to spend $75,000 toward the purchase of the Bellows Falls train station, 435-92, and also approved letting cannabis retailing in town, on a 318-187 vote.
Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox, who is spearheading the move to buy and rehabilitate the 1921 train station, said the town would move forward with various grant applications.
One scenario outlines a $4 million rehabilitation of the historic structure, with the project almost entirely funded by federal and state grants and tax credits.
He said the train station is currently owned by Vermont Rail Systems and the purchase price is $235,000. The closing on the purchase is contingent on grants, he said. The town will also have to lease the land the station sits on from the state of Vermont.
Cowan and Zimmer, who were elected last year, were waiting at the Rockingham polls at the Masonic Temple for the results.
Both said they were very pleased with the margin of victory.
"I'm very happy the voters have chosen both of us," said Zimmer, the top vote getter.
Both Zimmer and Cowan said there was a strong spirit of cooperation on the board, with the five members determined to work hard for the town.
Articles funding the purchase of a new $150,000 dump truck passed, as did $20,000 toward restoration work at the Rockingham Meeting House, 385-122.
Voters also approved permanently switching to Australian balloting to vote on both the town budget and the library budget, on 378-124, and 391-118 votes.
