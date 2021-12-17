BELLOWS FALLS -- The Rockingham Select Board has agreed to match Saxtons River Village's $5,000 contribution to apply for a federal grant to study the operation of the town's three fire departments.
Saxtons River Village Trustee Ellen Clark-Lawrence on Tuesday asked the Select Board to contribute $5,000 -- a match to the $5,000 Saxtons River had pledged -- as the local match for a federally funded grant.
Clark-Lawrence said the study would look at the various needs, response times, coverage areas and locations of fire stations within the town of Rockingham.
The town and its villages are currently served by three fire departments: the Bellows Falls Village Fire Department, the Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department and the Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department, each with its own station and coverage area.
Bellows Falls residents pay for their fire department via village taxes, and it is the only department of the three that pays its firefighters. It also has the only full-time, paid chief, Shaun McGinnis.
Both Rockingham and Saxtons River are volunteer operations but get their funding from different sources. Rockingham gets its funding from the town and through fundraising efforts, while Saxtons River gets its funding from the village of Saxtons River.
Clark-Lawrence said the village was struggling with the issue of what to do with its dilapidated fire station. The second floor of the station has been condemned, she said. The Saxtons River department has staffing issues, as does Bellows Falls.
"Rockingham has the most people," said Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, who said that only the Rockingham Volunteer Department seemed not to have staffing issues. It operates out of a bay in the town highway garage on Route 103.
Saxtons River recently had a fire "and no one showed up," Golec said. Bellows Falls had to respond, he said.
All three departments' equipment, such as fire trucks, is purchased by the town of Rockingham.
Clark-Lawrence said the grant that the town and village would be applying for was extremely competitive, with Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox saying there were "hundreds of fire chiefs" on one virtual meeting he attended about the grant process.
With the local match funded jointly by Rockingham and Saxtons River for a total of $10,000, it would be combined with the $10,000 grant from the US Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, he said.
Fox said the deadline to apply was Thursday.
Saxtons River has been studying what to do about its fire station for several years, and it has received estimates ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. The station sits on the banks of the Saxtons River, and during Tropical Storm Irene the station had two inches of water in the building. Another storm washed out a portion of the river bank near the station.
Golec, who lives in Saxtons River, urged caution. "I keep thinking of ... the political problems," he said. "I can see this getting political."
Fox acknowledged "it's complicated," and noted that the Rockingham volunteer department is responsible for 29 square miles of the town.
The town of Rockingham has repeatedly rejected consolidation of its town and village governments in large part because of the impact on the fiercely independent fire departments.
Neighboring Grafton built its fire station in 1991 for $175,000, but with a lot of volunteer work, Golec said.
Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan asked Clark-Lawrence if Saxtons River had reached out to the other fire chiefs. The village hasn't, it turned out.
"I take responsibility for that," she said.
But Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said the fire chiefs "are all aware" of Saxtons River's plan to launch a feasibility study, which will also look at response times to fires and territories.