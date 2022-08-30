Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Rain. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.