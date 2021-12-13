BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham School Board is eyeing class size as it starts its review of the 2022-23 school budget.
School Director James “Jiggs” McAuliffe said last Monday during a meeting of the Rockingham board that he was concerned about class size, in particular next year’s incoming Grade 2.
He said there aren’t enough students in his mind to warrant a full three classrooms, two at Central Elementary and one at Saxtons River, since there are only about 31 projected Grade 2 students.
But McAuliffe’s concerns met with a response from Central Elementary Principal Kerry Kennedy that many of the students are still coping with the effects of remote teaching from last year’s coronavirus year, as well as the difficulties of this year, the second school year dominated by COVID-19.
McAuliffe said he was concerned about the students but also about the taxpayers. He said he felt 15 students per classroom was still a “valid” classroom size.
He said it was important to “set reasonable expectations” for the school. He said his first look at the budget indicated that “staffing looked OK,” but he said he wanted to review expenses. McAuliffe, a former school board member for both Rockingham and the Bellows Falls Union High School boards, recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. The board is still short a member.
He said he wanted the schools to “look at the effectiveness of how many adults we put in the classroom,” including teachers, aides and interventionists, who work with troubled or disruptive children.
He said he visited one classroom, and there were 12 children and seven adults. “That’s confusing I think,” he said.
“I don’t want to come across as unfeeling,” McAuliffe said. “But let’s get real here.”
Interim Superintendent Andy Haas said that teaching in 2021 has been different than before the pandemic, and he urged school board members to visit a classroom.
Saxtons River Principal Laura Hazard said the interventionist at her school was “100 percent maxed out” with a big caseload.
“Our teachers are wonderful,” Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said at one point, noting that Saxtons River has five classroom teachers and one interventionist.
The school board is working on rough numbers about a new budget, and Lambert said the board’s goal this year is “a lot more transparency” in the budget process.
She said once the school board has a “solid” budget, the review would begin in earnest.
School Director Megan Applegate said she fully supports more involvement by the public in the budget process, compared to last year. She urged Haas and other administrators to make sure the budget information is posted online and available to the general public, not just the school directors.